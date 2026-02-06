Gallegos makes ballot for Lt. Gov.

Levi Hill/News-Sun

Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, made the ballot for the June primary in the race for New Mexico’s next Lt. governor, facing off against two other Republican candidates.

Gallegos needed, 2,351 nomination signatures by Tuesday. He told the News-Sun he had more than 3,000. He is listed as a candidate “pending” on the secretary of state’s website.

“Yesterday was incredible,” Gallegos said Wednesday. “I spent an hour in the Secretary of State’s office completing my paperwork to be on the ballot. I’m so thankful for all of the statewide support that I received. We far exceeded the amount needed to be placed on the ballot. I look forward to the opportunity to serve at the Lt. Governor level. Let’s take New Mexico back. Vote red.”

In June Gallegos will face off against fellow Republicans Aubrey Blair Dunn and Manuel Lardizabal, both of Albuquerque.

“I’m running because New Mexico needs serious leadership,” Gallegos said in his announcement to run. “We need people in office who understand how to govern, how to work with a President Trump administration to secure our border and get the economy moving again, and how to build the coalitions necessary to actually get things done. The lieutenant governor cannot just give speeches — the lieutenant governor has to help run the state.”

Dunn, ran for New Mexico attorney general in 2018 on the Libertarian ticket, where he picked up only 4.8 percent of the 691,810 votes cast statewide.

According to his Facebook page, he received just 10 more than the minimum (2,351) nomination signatures needed to be listed on the ballot.

Dunn was slapped with an order from a federal judge in 2018 to pay the state’s attorney general office for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aimed at undoing efforts to reform the state’s commercial bail system.

Lardizabal, a private investor and entrepreneur, ran for the District 26 New Mexico Senate seat in 2020. He received 34 percent of the votes and lost to Jacob Candelaria, a Democrat.

According to his campaign website, he has experience in criminal justice including serving as an administrative officer and community service officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is also listed as a minister.

Two Democrats have also filed for the seat. Senator Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, who was first elected in 2020 and current Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat who is term limited in that seat, announced her intent to run last year, but was not listed on the secretary of state’s website as a candidate Wednesday.

Eight candidates have filed for the governor race — two Democrats and six Republicans.

Democrat candidates include Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman.

Republicans in the June primary include: Greggory Hull, Duke Rodriguez, Belinda Robertson, Steve Lanier, James Ellison and Doug Turner.

Candidates for statewide races

U.S. Senator

Democrat Ben Ray Lujan (incumbent)

Matt Dodson

Republican Christopher Vanden Heuvel

U.S. State Representative District 1

Democrat Melanie Ann Stansbury

Republican Ndidiamaka Ekwua Charlene Okpareke

Carlton Pennington

Steve Jones

U.S. State Representative District 2

Democrat Thomas Wakely

Gabriel Vasquez (incumbent)

Republican Gregory Cunningham

Jose Orozco

U.S. State Representative District 3

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez (incumbent)

Republican Martin Zamora

Governor

Democrat Deb Haaland

Sam Bregman

Republican Greggory Hull

Duke Rodriguez

Belinda Robertson

Steve Lanier

James Ellison

Doug Turner

Lt. Governor

Democrat Harold James Pope Jr.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Republican Aubrey Blair Dunn

Manuel Lardizabel

David Gallegos

Secretary of State

Democrat Amanda Lopez Askin

Sonya Smith

Katharine Clark

Republican Ramona Goolsby

Attorney General

Democrat Raul Torrez (incumbent)

Republican Samuel Kane Sr.

State Auditor

Democrat Joseph Maestas (incumbent)

State Treasurer

Democrat Laura Montoya (incumbent)

Commissioner of Public Lands

Democrat Juan De Jesus Sanchez III

Matthew McQueen

Jonas Moya

Republican Michael Jack Perry

Judge of the Court of Appeals

Democrat Kris Houghton (incumbent)