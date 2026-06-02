Hobbs chamber honors community leaders

Christina Holt/News-Sun

The annual Hobbs Chamber of Commerce banquet blended inspiration with celebration as a message on accountability was delivered and community members were honored.

Salem S. Thyne, guest speaker and author of “Nobody Cares (Until You Do),” spoke to an audience of about 100 people on how accountability means owning the outcomes in life and not the effort made.

“The goal isn’t just to build successful businesses, it’s to build healthy people who can sustain meaningful lives while building them,” Thyne said. “The greatest form of leadership today isn’t just building successful companies … it’s becoming the kind of person who can carry responsibility without losing themselves in the process.”

Thyne received a standing ovation following his speech before the evening shifted to recognizing community members and businesses for their leadership, passion, joy and kindness.

The 2026 Business of the Year award went to Zia Park Race Track and Casino for its community support and contributions in promoting local tourism.

“Over the past year, they have donated more than $60,000 to local businesses, nonprofits and charitable causes and their team has committed over 800 volunteer hours giving back to our community,” Hobbs Chamber past chair David Shaw said.

Joe Imbriale, owner of Rig Outfitters, was awarded the 2026 Outstanding Citizen of the year for his generosity and volunteerism.

“He has been an integral part of our city’s life, volunteering in countless ways,” the nomination letter read. “(He) is someone who embodies the spirit of community kindness and service.”

Imbriale told the News-Sun the award recognition was completely unexpected but that he is honored.

“I do whatever I can,” Imbriale said. “I’ve been pretty blessed to be able to bless others. Whatever pops up that’s of good cause I will donate or volunteer for.”

David Blackwood was awarded the 2026 Outstanding Young Man of the Year award for his leadership and passion to help others.

“He has a passion to help other nonprofit agencies with his electronic expertise,” the nomination letter read. “He is a worship pastor who helps people find an inner peace. He also helps people find their passion to help our community to be a better place.”

Blackwood is the director at the Lea County Center for the Arts and is the worship pastor at Christian Center Church.

He was honored to recognized for the award and to be part of the amazing group of people who previously received the award.

“God often aligns your purpose with your passion,” Blackwood told the News-Sun. “I want people to come in and find what they are truly passionate about. If you find your passion, you find your purpose.”

Meagan Short received the 2026 Outstanding Young Woman of the Year award for her volunteerism and leadership in the community.

“… she helps bring people together and support those around her,” the nomination letter read. “She consistently serves with kindness, humility, and a smile, making her a wonder example of community spirit and leadership.”

Short was shocked to be selected for the award because there are so many other people that are deserving of it, she told the News-Sun.

She works at LEACO, serves as the vice president on the Boys and Girls Club board of directors and volunteers at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church.

“I love to help,” Short said. “It’s my favorite thing to do.”

The 2026 Outstanding Educator of the Year award went to Megan Long for her passion and enthusiasm.

“She meets each student where they are, honoring every learning style with patience, encouragement and genuine praise,” the nomination letter read. “In her classroom growth is celebrated and every success big or small is recognized”

Long told the News-Sun it is was an honor to be nominated and to be thought of in that capacity was such a gift. She is a Hobbs native who has taught third grade at Jefferson Elementary for 13 years.

“I love the kids,” Long said. “I love the community. I love helping kids find what matters to them.”

Courtney Dortch was awarded the 2026 Chamber Chair Champion for her work behind the scenes with the organization.

“Through her work, Courtney has been a positive role model encouraging civic engagement, community pride and a spirit of service,” Shaw said.

Dortch serves as the executive director for Teen Court of Lea County.

“Thank you for honoring me, for encouraging me and for speaking words that have pushed me to another level tonight,” Dortch told the News-Sun. “I felt every ounce of love, and I promise you this moment has only fueled me to keep pressing, keep serving and keep shining for God’s glory!”

The incoming 2026 Hobbs Chamber of Commerce board of directors were also recognized including chair Shawn O’Brien, chair-elect Amancio Cruz, immediate past chair David Shaw, legal counsel D’nae Mills, secretary Ramona Hawthorne, treasurer Carol Snider, president/CEO Patty Collins, director and past chair Paco Hernandez, director Mark Roddenberry, director Angela Patton, director Cathy Mitchell, director Erica Armstrong, and ambassador chair Dustin Armstrong.