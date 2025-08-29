Bridging the communication gap

Steps to get case updates with HPD

Christina Holt/News-Sun

Filing a police report with the Hobbs Police Department can be perceived as a challenging and often frustrating process for some, leading them to question whether it’s worth the time.

Investigations take time and getting updates can be complicated, especially since the department is facing staffing shortages.

In an effort to enhance communication between HPD and the community, Chief of Police August Fons has some tips for Hobbs residents when it comes to contacting the department and getting updates on investigations.

“We want to help. We want to make people aware of what’s going on,” Fons said. “That’s why we have the protocols that we do.”

To report a crime, a resident needs to call 9-1-1 for an officer to be dispatched and take a report. Once the criminal report is taken, there are several directions it could go, depending the crime.

Fons said, for example, if someone has a bicycle stolen off of their front porch and it’s reported to 9-1-1, an officer will be dispatched to take the report. In this instance, stealing a bicycle would be considered a misdemeanor and the patrol officer who responded would be responsible for the subsequent investigation.

Another example would be if someone calls 9-1-1 to report armed robbery. There are different directions this type of reported crime could go, again depending on the circumstances.

If officers arrive to the armed robbery and it’s in progress, there is a possibility the officers are able to arrest the individual committing the crime at the scene. The case would be considered closed by arrest, according to Fons.

However, if officers arrive and the individual who committed the crime is no longer at the scene, the case would be referred to the Criminal Investigation Division as a felony. A detective is then assigned to the case, Fons said.

“Felony crime investigations are for the most part referred to CID,” Fons said. “Misdemeanor crimes are generally handled by patrol officers and not CID.”

HPD protocol mandates an officer contact the victim of a crime to provide an update at least once within seven days of the crime being reported. Officers are supposed to contact the victim again within the next seven days to provide another update, according to Fons.

“Sometimes people want information right now, but it’s not always possible. Some investigations take a great deal of time,” Fons said. “The truth is there are some cases you can’t solve.”

If all leads have been exhausted and there is no other evidence, the victim should receive a letter from CID informing them their case status. The case could be considered suspended pending any further leads or solved with arrest, Fons said.

“Officers are responding to 150 to 200 calls a day, so there is a pretty substantial amount of criminal reports. It is really, really busy here,” Fons said.

Fons also offered a few tips to help crime victims communicate more effectively with HPD to get updates on cases.

• Tip 1: Get the responding officer’s name

Fons said to make sure and get the responding officer’s name, so when calling later for a case update it will help the process go smoother.

• Tip 2: Ask the responding officer how to get an update on the criminal report

Fons said it is okay to ask the responding officer how to get into contact with them for an update. The officer should provide a phone number or an email for follow up.

• Tip 3: It’s okay to call HPD to inquire about a case update

Fons encouraged people who have filed a criminal report with HPD to call the non-emergency number to get an update or to provide additional information regarding their case.

If a resident has an emergency, it’s important to call 9-1-1, he said. But for other inquiries, residents may call the HPD non-emergency line at 575-397-9265.

This number will immediately connect to the Lea County Communications Authority and take the caller through a couple of menus that will connect the caller to HPD.

The auto attender through LCCA may seem like a confusing and daunting process, but it’s in place to more effectively handle the high call volume, he said.

“The auto attendant is used because there isn’t enough staff to have individual call takers,” Fons said.

When navigating through the auto attendant, callers can expect the following:

1 — The first prompt gives the option for English or Spanish.

2 — The second prompt gives the option of which law enforcement agency you would like to speak with. In this case, the selection would be the Hobbs Police Department.

3 — The third prompt gives different options, depending on HPD division the caller wishes to speak with.

• Option 1: Records

This is where all records are maintained and residents can get a copy of reports.

• Option 2: Jail

This is where residents can check on an inmate and get an update on their status.

• Option 3: Evidence

For example, if an item was removed from the home during an investigation or if a stolen item has been recovered, residents may call the evidence division for a status update.

• Option 4: Animal Control or Code Enforcement

For example, to report a dog running around the neighborhood to animal control or to report high weeds, trash or a dilapidated property to code enforcement.

• Option 5: Criminal Investigations Division

Call to speak with a detective to find out the status of an investigation.

• Option 6: Administration

This line goes directly to Fons’ office. This line is maintained only between the hours of 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

“You have to be patient,” Fons said. “It will take some time to get through the options.