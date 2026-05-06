Franklin tapped to lead HPD

Christina Holt/News-Sun

After a months-long hiring process that included input from an advisory committee and a public meet-and-greet, David Franklin has been picked as the next chief of police for the City of Hobbs.

“I am pleased to announce that I have selected Mr. David Franklin as the City of Hobbs’ next Police Chief,” City Manager Manny Gomez said in an email to the News-Sun. “Although, the city charter places the responsibility for this appointment solely with the city manager, his selection aligns fully with the interview results where he was the highest scoring candidate as well as the feedback provided by the advisory panel and other community stakeholders.”

Gomez extended a conditional offer of employment to Franklin, who verbally agreed to it. Franklin still needs to pass a background check before a start date can be determined.

“I would like to thank the selection committee of Hobbs citizens and city staff for the vote of confidence,” Franklin told the News-Sun in a texted statement. “I am honored that I have been chosen to lead the Hobbs Police Department. I look forward to the opportunity in the very near future to meet with stakeholders and citizens to make Hobbs the safest city to live, work and play.”

Franklin was one of the three finalists chosen for the position, including HPD interim chief Wade Lyons and Richard Velasquez, a retired deputy chief from Illinois.

“Mr. Franklin brings a strong record of leadership and a deep commitment to public safety, along with a clear vision for strengthening community partnerships and advancing departmental standards and growth,” Gomez said. “We are confident he will serve both the department and the community with distinction.”

Franklin understands recruitment is one of the biggest challenges facing HPD but he sees real opportunity within the department, he previously told the News-Sun.

His plan is to “build a culture that’s professional, supportive, and something people are proud of, others will want to join. Pay, benefits, policies, and culture all play a role, and they need to work together,” Franklin said. “Leadership is about responsibility, accountability, and setting the right example every day.”

He is from central Texas with a 27-year law enforcement career in state, university and municipal agencies, according to Franklin’s resume.

He is a veteran in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1988 to 1992 and again from 2004 to 2005. His career began with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he made his way through the ranks to captain, serving from 1993 to 2018 in multiple locations in Texas.

Franklin served as the assistant chief of police at the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas, in 2019 and the last place of employment listed on his resume is with the Albuquerque Police Department where he was the chief of staff from 2021 to 2022.

He has a Master of Arts in Homeland Security from Naval Postgraduate School in California and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University in Texas.