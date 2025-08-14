150,000 fentanyl pills seized in bust

LCDTF fentanyl bust

Christina Holt/News-Sun

The Lea County Drug Task Force partnered with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency recently in the seizure of 150,000 fentanyl pills — the largest single fentanyl bust in DEA history.

Alex Anthony Martinez and Bruce Sedillo were reportedly regional managers within a multi-state drug trafficking organization based in Albuquerque and reportedly led by Heriberto Salazar Amaya with supply distributors in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Hobbs, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

DEA Agents seized about 150,000 fentanyl pills, $72,000 and multiple firearms from a stash house in Albuquerque connected to Martinez and Sedillo. Martinez was arrested and convicted for his role in a multi-state fentanyl trafficking operation, the press release stated.

The collaborative investigation between the LCDTF and the DEA into Martinez resulted in the arrest of Jose Marquez, a high-volume fentanyl dealer operating in Hobbs and southern New Mexico.

“This case was a joint investigation with the DEA. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Lea County Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice, Jal, and Lovington police department’s,” LCDTF Commander Dave Ibarra told the News-Sun recently. “We wouldn’t be able to get these dangerous drugs off the street without their support.”

In November 2024, LCDTF placed a tracker on a vehicle associated with Marquez and alerted DEA agents in Albuquerque the vehicle was headed their direction, according to an affidavit by DEA Agent David Zimmerman.

The vehicle pulled into a motel parking lot in Albuquerque where agents observed Marquez and two females exit the car to check in. While there, the vehicle also went to a house associated with known drug trafficker, Bruce Sedillo, the affidavit reported.

The vehicle then headed to Tatum, where the LCDTF initiated an investigative stop that resulted in Marquez and two females being interviewed. LCDTF narcotics K9 indicated there was a possibility of drugs in the vehicle, as stated in the affidavit.

The vehicle was taken to Lea County Sheriff’s Office to await a search warrant and Marquez was released pending further investigation, the affidavit stated.

When LCDTF received the search warrant for the vehicle, 11,000 fentanyl pills were found in the backseat. It is believed Marquez picked up the pills from Sedillo in Albuquerque, Zimmerman wrote in the affidavit.

In May, Marquez attempted to flee from the Hobbs Apartments as the LCDTF arrested him on several federal warrants including a U.S. Marshall warrant for the violation of supervised release and was on the run for several months, according to a report from NewsWest9.

Marquez was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, according to the criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney’s press release stated that in July, Marquez pled guilty to conspiracy to commit a drug trafficking offense and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. At sentencing, Marquez faces not less than 10 years to a maximum life in prison.

Sedillo pled guilty to conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. At sentencing, Sedillo also faces from 15-years to life in prison, according to the press release.

Others have pled guilty to federal charges including David Anesi, Cesar Acuna Moreno, Francisco Garcia, Phillip Lovato, and Brian Sanchez. The remaining accused defendants, including Heriberto Salazar Amaya, are scheduled for trial on Oct. 21, 2025, the press release stated.