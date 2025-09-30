‘Record-breaking year’

2025 Fair & Rodeo Sale of Champions hits new record

Christina Holt/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — The 89th annual Lea County Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock sale set a new record this year, generating more than $1.25 million, with that total potentially still increasing.

“The Sale of Champions on Saturday was a record-breaking year,” Fairgrounds Director Wyatt Duncan said. “We did awesome with add-ons this year. I want to thank Lea County and everyone else who gives to these kids.”

Duncan updated Lea County Commissioners on results of this year’s fair during the Commission’s regular meeting on Thursday in Lovington.

Duncan reported the Junior Livestock auction generated $1,024,750 with add-ons, as of Sept. 4, totaling $233,655.

However, Duncan told the News-Sun the add-ons are now closer to $235,000 as of Thursday.

Add-ons are donations made by community members and businesses for the kids who do not make the sale. Donations for add-ons continue to come in after the auction, according to Duncan.

In 2024, the Junior Livestock sale generated a total of $1,131,401 with $131,400 in add-ons and $1,000,001 on sale day.

Jaylee Parker received the highest bid for her market steer at $22,000 and her brother, Jett Parker, came in second for his market steer at $21,000, Duncan said.

Duncan estimated about 90,000 people attended the 2025 Fair and Rodeo, based on the cell phone data usage provided by the PRCA. Compared to 2024, attendance was down about 17,000.

Ticket purchases at the gate were also down from the previous year. In 2025, the total revenue for gate tickets was $279,000, compared to $289,113 in 2024. However, it is still more than what was reported in 2023, at $233,053.

The 2025 Fair and Rodeo received $1,428,059 in revenues from sponsorships, vendor rentals, ticket sales, the carnival, RV rentals, Lodger’s Tax and local entries. The expenses totaled $3,440,467, which left a deficit of $2,012,408, according to Duncan.

The deficit is slightly more as compared to 2024, which came in at $2,002,285.

Duncan said temporary labor and employee overtime increased because of the new clear bag policy that was implemented.

“We had the probation office, detention center and LCCA come in and do bag checks from 8 a.m. ‘til midnight each day,” Duncan said.

Duncan also reported RV space rentals increased from last year.

“We shoved them in every nook and cranny this year,” Duncan said. “We have a need for more RV spaces. We are working on it in the master plan.”

Lea County Commissioner Tyson Pierce was concerned about the high price of food at the fair and rodeo.

“I watched a guy purchase two cups of coffee for $18,” Pierce said. “I don’t know what we can do but something we can look at.”

The vendor rental fees increased this year. Fees are based on the amount of square footage the vendor needs, according to Duncan.

The vendor rental revenue increased to $101,747 in 2025 as compared to $63,733 in 2024.

Lea County Commissioner Dee Ann Kimbro said there is no guarantee the vendors would decrease the price of food if the vendor fees were reduced.

Duncan thanked everyone who participated in the 2025 Fair and Rodeo and they are gearing up for the 2026 event.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for helping out,” Duncan said. “Thank you to the fair board and staff.”

“I look forward to next year’s fair and rodeo,” Lea County Commissioner and Chair Gary Eidson said.

“You guys did a great job this year.” Kimbro said. “Everything was good.”

The 2026 Fair and Rodeo is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 8, Duncan said.