Tatum council eyes ordinance to legalize side-by-sides in town limits

Denise Marquez/News-Sun

TATUM — Some off-highway vehicles could soon be legal on streets in the Town of Tatum under an ordinance under consideration by the town council.

During last week’s town council special meeting, Tatum Police Chief Scott Conner and town councilors discussed allowing off-highway motor vehicles in the town limits. Conner said the ordinance would allow side-by-side vehicles only — vehicles configured similarly to a traditional car, truck or SUV.

“I think we were looking to just allow people to use side-by-sides on the public roadways, outside of the state highways,” he said. “I guess this (ordinance) is a pretty good pick for that. It still keeps four-wheelers and staddle-like motorcycles — those vehicles would still be illegal to ride in the street.”

Mayor Isabella Salazar and councilors discussed allowing other off-highway vehicles to be used in town limits, such as all-terrain vehicles, but Connor said the State of New Mexico does not allow those types of vehicles to be driven on public streets.

“So, four-wheelers it’s not legal at all,” Salazar asked. “Even if you pass an ordinance (allowing it), with the state you cannot have four-wheelers in town.”

“No, you can’t do those types of off-highway vehicles,” Connor said. “That’s why when you read that description (in the ordinance), it’s specifically talking about a steering wheels and no handlebars, and we’re sitting in a seat with a seat belt and not straddling. State statute overrides that, and you can’t operate those kinds of vehicles.”

Jimmy Atkinson, town councilor, said if residents spend money to register their recreational vehicles they should be allowed to use them in town limits.

“If you got tags, if you go to spend some money to register it and put the tags on it, they should be able to drive,” he said.

Connor and Salazar said they do not have a problem with side-by-sides driven in town, and said they know many residents own them and are wanting to use them in Tatum.

“I think our biggest concern was the side-by-side,” she said. “A lot of people around here use them when they clean their yards, and all that stuff. So, I don’t have a problem with that. They go to the MVD process, they do a lot of stuff.”

“Side-by-sides are not cheap,” Connor said. “There’s quite a bit of investment in there. They’re safer and they’re not really designed to drive fast and race. The ordinance is written, as such, that people that have quite an investment in their toy can ride around the streets and not, you know, teenagers that got a dirt bike can blast up and down (streets).”

The council agreed to publish the ordinance and plan to vote on it during an upcoming town council meeting.