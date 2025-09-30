Supporting our schools without raising taxes: The 2025 Hobbs Municipal Schools Mill Levy

Gene Strickland/Hobbs Municipal Schools Superientendent

As Hobbs Municipal Schools prepares for the upcoming Mill Levy election on Nov. 4, it’s important for local voters to understand what this measure means for our community — and our wallets.

This levy is not new; it’s a continuation of a long-standing commitment by the voters of Hobbs to maintain and improve the educational environment for our children. For more than 20 years, Hobbs residents have supported these property tax levies, commonly referred to as the 2-Mill and 4-Mill Levies, or by their legislative names SB-9 and HB-33.

The good news is, if the 2025 levy passes, there will be no increase in your property taxes. A homeowner with a $100,000 property will continue to pay about $198 annually — just $16.67 per month or 56 cents a day — to support this vital funding.

These funds are generated locally and used locally, making a direct impact on our schools and students.

What exactly do these levies pay for? The 2-Mill Levy primarily covers core facility maintenance, small repairs, vehicles and classroom technology essentials. The 4-Mill Levy supports larger projects, such as major renovations, technology infrastructure upgrades and significant facility improvements. Funds from these levies cannot be used for teacher salaries but are dedicated strictly to educational facilities, technology and tangible assets.

Recent projects funded by the mill levy include critical plumbing upgrades, technology enhancements, door replacements, security improvements and playground refurbishments. The district’s facility master plan, reviewed and prioritized by the community facility committee (FACT), guides future projects to ensure efficient use of funds. Among proposed initiatives are continued maintenance of heating and air conditioning systems, security camera installations, roofing repairs, and flooring replacements.

Hobbs Municipal Schools has earned recognition as the top district in the state for maintenance and upkeep of facilities, a testament to the careful stewardship of mill levy funds. Maintaining a safe, secure, clean, and well-maintained environment is essential for students to thrive academically and personally.

It’s worth noting that while the district recently passed a $50 million bond issue in 2023 to build new middle schools, the mill levy remains crucial for ongoing upkeep and smaller but essential improvements. The bond and mill levy serve complementary roles in supporting both new construction and the preservation of existing facilities.

Voters registered within the Hobbs Municipal Schools district can cast their ballots starting with early voting on Oct. 7, through

Election Day on Nov. 4. You can check your registration status and find more information about this election at www.hobbsschools.net under the Election 2025 section or by visiting NMvote.org.

Supporting this mill levy means continued investment in the future of our community’s children without increasing your tax burden. It’s a small price for a big impact in helping ensure our schools remain safe, up-to-date, and ready to provide quality education for years to come.

Gene Strickland is superintendent of the Hobbs Municipal Schools.