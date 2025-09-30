Hobbs mayoral candidates gather to debate

Caleb A. Gallegos/News-Sun

Thursday night the three City of Hobbs mayoral candidates took to the stage to field questions from the citizens they hope to lead as the Republican Party of Lea County hosted a mayoral debate.

Candidates Dwayne Penick, Joe Imbriale and Jonathan Sena drew for high card to determine the order, with Penick winning the draw. He elected to speak last.

No stranger to the spotlight and speaking to constituents, Sena led the debate by introducing himself, his motivation and his plan.

Sena said he wanted to make sure the community of Hobbs is a safe place and a place where future generations can prosper.

“I’m asking for your vote because I’m going to be your public safety mayor. As your next mayor, I want what every Republican wants. I want what even our Democrat friends here in Lea County and Independents want — we want a safe community,” Sena said. “We want our kids to have a better life than we’ve had. We want to make sure we have a diverse economy so our kids have good jobs. I want to make sure our streets are safe.”

Sena said a major concern is community safety, noting the importance of building partnerships within city departments like the Hobbs Police Department.

“It has to change,” Sena said. “Our police officers must understand that they are valued and that they are seen. I will make sure of that as your next mayor.”

Sena also spoke about the need to increase safety within schools, wanting to grow the current SRO program in conjunction with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. He was also part of the Lea County Commission’s funding to Hobbs for housing and road improvements.

“You saw the work being done in Hobbs over the last year. That happened because of a partnership between the county and the city, because I believe in consensus building. I’m good at it,” Sena said.

Living in Hobbs for the past 15 years, Imbriale said he’s a business owner and believes he’s blessed to be in a community that has helped him create a successful business.

Imbriale said he never intended to get involved in politics but during his crusade to battle retail crime, he was frustrated with what he termed the lack of follow through and transparency from local government when it came to protecting small businesses.

“I got them all together,” he said. “The DA, the city commissioners, the chief of police, the sheriff, I got them all in a room, twice, I said, ‘Guys, I don’t care whose fault it is, but we need to do something about the crime here.’ Not one of them got up and said let’s put a plan together.”

Imbriale believes there are many things that happen within the Hobbs community that deserve answers to, and thinks the funds from the multiple HPD lawsuits could be better spent rebuilding south and west Hobbs.

“Why don’t you take care of the basics first? Take care of south Hobbs and west Hobbs instead of spending all this money on stupid projects. Its just the way I look at it and the way I see it,” Imbriale said.

“I know I’m gonna fight for you guys. I can’t do it alone,” Imbriale said. “I’m just one person, but I’m gonna speak my mind and I’m gonna be real transparent with everything I do.”

After thanking his family for their support, Penick spoke about the importance of partnership with the county. He told his journey from a roughneck in the oilfield, to a decorated army combat veteran, to a Hobbs Fire Department firefighter, to a business owner, to Hobbs commissioner and now mayor of Hobbs candidate.

“I love the people of Hobbs, that’s why I’m here,” Penick said. “Its because we have the best people and the nicest friends willing to give you the shirt off their backs, and two are sitting right here (referring to Sena and Imbriale).”

Penick has served on the Business Roundtable for New Mexico Education, the West Texas VA board, liaison for the Hobbs Veteran Memorial, two terms on the planning board and two terms as City of Hobbs commissioner.

“I have a good foundation on how to develop and grow Hobbs. I am now in my second term as City of Hobbs commissioner and proud to serve you,” Penick said. “I take my job seriously, I answer every phone call that comes through to me, and I follow up with my constituents. I take calls from many other districts as well.”

Penick said he doesn’t believe in voting for anything that is for self-gain, and said he was the only no vote when it came to extending the election 18 months.

Penick also spoke about projects he spearheaded like Lea County Veteran Memorial Park and the City District Clean-up initiative.

Being a business man, Penick said he helped establish the LEDA program for multiple small businesses that “allows entrepreneurs to start businesses, create jobs and drive the economy.

“I know what it means to balance the budget,” he said. “I know what it means to make a payroll, and I know what it means to be responsible for your employees livelihood and their well being.”

Penick said the number one thing public officials are charged with is public safety, and that is something he takes very seriously. Penick also said changes are needed within HPD.

Penick said there needs to be stiffer penalties for crime and to hold people accountable for their actions.

“We can’t just make empty promises. Too often politicians run on unrealistic promises to get votes from you. I will not do that. I’ll be straight from the beginning,” Penick said. “True leadership starts with honestly, integrity, hard work and the willingness to serve the people.”

Following the introductions, the candidates took questions. First question from the crowd was on what the candidates plan to do with the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center and the city’s animal population.

Penick said he would like to partner with the county to try and offset some of the HAAC expenses, and said he would like to build onto the current building to create a two stage process. One for adoption and one for medical, along with other amenities. He also stressed re-entering into transporting animals to Colorado.

Sena said he was on the City Commission when the HAAC facility was completed, and said he worked with local officials to ensure the facility was a no-kill facility. He said he wants to “see where the partnerships are,” and said he wants to advocate to move the ball forward for all the municipalities to make sure there is money for the animal shelter.

Sena said the City of Hobbs has outgrown the facility and with partnerships the City of Hobbs can get the ball rolling towards a new facility.

Imbriale, who worked for PetSmart for 15 years, said he would pull a page from his old employer and try and team up with local animal vets for spay and neutering clinics.

Imbriale also stressed the need to get stray animal breeding under control to address the growing animal population.

With the pending retirement of HPD Chief August Fons, the audience asked about selecting a new police chief.

Imbriale said he would first start with a thorough background check and see if they are a good fit.

Penick said HPD needs more support and has too many positions that need to be filled, and believes the city needs to start prioritizing retention within the department. Penick also said he has been in discussion with two individuals who are interested in the role if Penick is elected mayor.

Sena said the city has to work in incentives to bring people in and keep them long term. Sena also thinks the city needs to treat officers better. He also thinks officers need training, support and a good leader.

The audience also asked about plans for keeping the streets clean and safe.

All three candidates agreed reckless driving and speeding need to be addressed.

The condition of some multi-family dwellings was also a concern, as was the need for affordable housing in Hobbs.

Imbriale said he didn’t know a lot when it came to the construction side of home development, but is willing to learn what is needed to address the problem.

Penick said it is difficult to pull building permits and it is something he will work to change and influence if elected. Experienced in construction, Penick said the price is driven by materials costs. High costs have driven some contractors to stop building.

“Unless you’re building a major development and you’re selling 200 homes, its not profitable,” Penick said. “Its the material cost that’s killing us.”

Sena suggested continuing with housing incentives to lower costs to developers, noting the effect the $15 million from the county had on property development.

What projects the candidates have helped spearhead was also a question the candidates had to field during the evening.

Penick noted his work for veterans, including the medical clinic and Veterans Memorial Park, as well as assistance for small business.

“We served about 240 veterans at the time. Now we serve over 900, and if we can be over a thousand, they will consider for veterans hospital,” Penick said.

Sena spoke about developing partnerships and consensus building he used to help Hobbs receive the $15 million for housing incentives.

Passionate about stopping retail theft, Imbriale said he has helped spearhead harsher penalties for criminals involved in retail theft.

Candidates were also quizzed on their independence and not just going with the remainder of voting bodies they’ve served on.

Penick said many times he is the only no vote among the commission.

“I stand on my faith on how I vote,” Penick said. “I’ll always stand with the people first.”

Sena also spoke about a time when he voted no to displacing families when their homes where going to be condemned.

“We have to advocate for people who have no voice,” he said. “We have to speak up for the young people in our community who don’t know who to talk to, who don’t know who their mayor is, who don’t know who their commissioners are.”

Although he had never had to be a lone no vote on a topic, Imbriale said his decisions would be purely what is best for the city.

“Whatever the best thing is from the community, is the first thing I look at,” he said. “Are we gonna benefit the community first? We are elected to take care of the community. You are our boss, basically.”

Elections will be Nov. 4.