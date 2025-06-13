Miranda Lambert, Midland headline 2025 Lea County Fair concerts

Christina Holt/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — Lea County residents have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the concert lineup for the 2025 Fair & Rodeo and it’s finally time.

Lea County Fair Grounds Director Wyatt Duncan announced the entertainment selection at the county commission meeting Thursday morning in Lovington.

• Friday, Aug. 1 – Hispanic Heritage Night

Geru y su Legión VII at 6 p.m.

Los Pescadores del Río Concho at 7:30 p.m.

Los Huracanes del Norte at 9:15 p.m.

• Tuesday. Aug. 5 at about 9:30 p.m.

William Beckmann

• Wednesday, Aug. 6 at about 9:30 p.m.

We the Kingdom

• Thursday, Aug. 7 at about 9:30 p.m.

Randy Houser

• Friday, Aug. 8 at about 9:30 p.m.

Midland

• Saturday, Aug. 9 at about 9:30 p.m.

Miranda Lambert

The concerts on Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 9 will begin about 9:30 p.m. immediately following the PRCA Rodeo performances. The concerts on Friday, Aug. 1 will begin on time, Duncan said.

County commissioners approved $1.4 million in contracts for the entertainment, which is less than the 2024 contracts of $1.5 million.

The contracts for Los Huracanes del Norte, Los Pescadores del Río Concho, Geru y su Legión VII all together came in at $200,000; William Beckmann is $20,000; We the Kingdom is $100,000; Randy Houser is $100,000; Midland is $200,000; and Miranda Lambert is $800,000.

Timberworks Lumberjack Show is a small stage act that will also be part of the entertainment at the 2025 Fair and Rodeo. It will be set up at the old concert area located towards the south of the fairgrounds.

County commissioners approved a contract with Timberworks for $27,000 plus hotel costs in December 2024 at its regularly scheduled meeting.

Not only will there be concerts but an arts and crafts showcase, Wright’s Amusement Carnival, Xtreme Bulls Event, PRCA Rodeo, livestock shows, vendors, and fair food.

The 2025 Fair and Rodeo will be Aug. 1 – 9 at the Lea County Fairgrounds in Lovington.

Admission is free to the fair until 5 p.m. daily and all day on Aug. 2, 3, 4 and 6. Entry tickets will be $10 for adults age 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

All concert performances are included in the gate admission entry tickets.