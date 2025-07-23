New clear bag policy set for Lea County Fair and Rodeo

Denise Marquez/News-Sun

LOVINGTON — Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo has a new rule to keep in mind this year.

Only clear bags will be allowed past the gates of the Lea County Fairgrounds this year.

Corey Needham, Lea County manager, said the new policy came about due to language in the contracts with musical artists hired to perform during the fair and rodeo, requiring a clear bag policy be set in place.

“As the entertainment industry has changed their laws, the requirements in the contracts for entertainment artists are requiring clear bag policies at venues,” Needham said. “In order to stay compliant with the contracts we needed to implement a clear bag policy.”

Needham said though the clear bag policy has been put in place to stay compliant with those contracts, clear bags will also help maintain a safe environment during the fair and rodeo.

“There’s more transparency, as far as weapons of different sorts that could be and probably (should) be discouraged with a clear bag policy,” Needham said.

Approved bags include clear, plastic or PVC bags that do no exceed 18 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches (approximately the size of a hand); a clear fanny pack or backpack that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches; diaper bags that do not exceed 18 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and bags that hold medically necessary items, after proper inspection at the gate. If the bag has a logo, it cannot be larger than 8 inches by 8 inches.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

• Purses or clutch bags larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches;

• Backpacks that are not clear;

• Binocular cases;

• Camera cases;

• Cinch/drawstring bags that are not clear;

• Fanny packs that are not clear;

• Tinted or printed pattern plastic bags;

• Oversized bags;

• Mesh bags;

• Briefcases;

• Luggage of any kind, and;

• Computer bags.

Clear bags are currently being sold at the Lea County Fair office, located at 101 S. Commercial Street in Lovington, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for $2. There is a $3 transaction fee added for credit card payments.

“We will be (selling the bags) at the ticket booths. We are selling them at cost, which is $2,” Needham said. “If people do want to buy bags at the ticket booth, we encourage them to bring cash so they don’t end up having to pay that extra $3.”

All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. Any bags that exceed the permitted size will not be allowed in.