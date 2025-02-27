New CAO named for Covenant Hobbs

For the News-Sun

Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas, has named the next Chief Administrative Officer for Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

In March, Derrick Jones will step into the role vacated by former Chief Executive Officer Rachel Slade, who left at the end of last year for a similar position at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington. Only the job title will change, Covenant Health spokesperson Meredith Avery Cunningham said Friday. The duties and responsibilities will remain the same.

Jones previously served as Chief Executive Officer at both Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital in Albuquerque, where he was responsible for the overall strategic direction and financial performance for both, according to a release from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas.

He successfully led initiatives that improved patient satisfaction, reduced operational costs, and enhanced service delivery. His dedication to patient-centered care and his ability to cultivate a positive organizational culture make him an excellent fit for Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

“I’m excited to become a part of the Hobbs community and for the opportunity to grow our services there,” Jones shared. “I have been wholly impressed by Covenant as an organization and the resources it has committed to the region. I can’t wait to engage with our providers and caregivers and partner with them to grow our local services and continue the organization’s journey of quality improvement.”

In his new role, Jones will oversee the hospital’s administrative operations, strategic planning, and community outreach efforts.

“We are looking forward to Derrick joining our team,” said Bruce White, Covenant Health rural service area chief executive. “Derrick’s commitment to New Mexico and the healthcare in our communities aligns with Covenant’s vision to continue and grow quality sustainable healthcare in Hobbs, Lea County, and across eastern New Mexico.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a dual Master’s from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Jones brings almost three decades of healthcare experience, the release read, with demonstrated ability to drive operational excellence, enhance patient care and foster community partnerships. His leadership skills and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital into its next chapter of growth and service, according to the release.

Jones and his wife, Jamie, share three children, Natalie, Erin and Ally. His hobbies include attending several of his daughter’s athletic competitions including swimming, volleyball and track. Each of his daughters have won a New Mexico High-school State championship in their respective sport.