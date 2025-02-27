Albertsons Market in Lovington breaks ground

RICH TROUT/NEWS-SUN

LOVINGTON — Upwards of 150 people were scattered around the desert, 10 of them wearing white helmets and navy blue or gray jackets.

These were Lovington community leaders and family members — The United Family — who’d gathered to break ground on a 2026 Albertsons Market, only a stone’s throw away from Nor-Lea Hospital District and Family Dollar in northern Lovington.

At the southwest corner of Highway 82 and North Main Street, Albertsons Market will be another economic milestone for a community gaining significant ground in recent years. From a Maverick Convenience Store and Tractor Supply along South Main Street to coffee and tea shops on Avenue D, Lovington appears to be like The Incredible Hulk breaking free of his medium-sized clothes.

“We are so excited to be joining the community of Lovington,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family of grocery stores, parent company of Albertsons Market, in a release. “I want to thank the City of Lovington and the Lovington Economic Development Corporation for their support in this endeavor. We look forward to welcoming the community as our guests in 2026.”

Other than a grocery store, Albertsons Market will build a fuel and convenience store under the banner Albertsons Market Express.

Expected to add 250 jobs to the Lovington area, the Albertsons will include a full-service pharmacy with drive-through, a street-side grocery pickup and delivery service, “ReadyMeals,” an in-store bakery, full-service floral shop with delivery, and a full-service meat counter, according to a release.

The store will include a full-service deli and hot bar with traditional favorites such as friend chicken, pizza, breakfast and fresh sushi. An alcohol department will offer beer, wine and spirits.

“We are thrilled to bring our new location to the Lovington community,” said Chris James, COO of The United Family, in a release. “More importantly, we are excited to introduce our culture of exceptional guest service. The culture will be evident in every department of our beautiful new store and throughout the entire community.”