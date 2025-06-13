Sanchez signs with NMJC track and field

PETER STEIN/NEWS-SUN

Alejandra Sanchez thought she’d try something new. She didn’t realize it would be something that would turn into a college athletic career.

Sanchez was a Hobbs High junior in the spring of 2024 when track & field first beckoned. She had been a softball player, had played some basketball and run cross country, but had never ventured into the world of javelin throwing before giving it a whirl late in the ’24 season.

Sanchez, though, was a natural. She took to javelin rather easily during her few competitions as a junior. And as a senior this past spring, Sanchez took off. She didn’t just hold her own as a javelin thrower, she broke the school record, then broke her own record, then broke it again.

New Mexico Junior College took notice. And Sanchez, who graduated Hobbs High last month, is now on her way to junior college track & field, having signed her letter of intent to throw the javelin for NMJC’s nationally-renowned program.

“Super excited, super excited to be here,” Sanchez said during last week’s signing ceremony at the Hobbs High School student union building. “Super excited to be able to commit to this team and to the school.”

NMJC seemed a perfect place for Sanchez to move her career to the next level.

“The good fit was staying close to my family,” she said. “And the (NMJC) teammates, and the coaches also fit me as well, great coaches.”

“Her future is very bright,” Hobbs javelin coach Selena Ornelas said at the signing. “She’s going to go and do good things at the next level. She’s just scratched the surface. She’s still going to learn what her body can and can’t do.”

What it can do is fling that javelin. Entering the 2025 season, Hallie Wilson held the Hobbs school record of 121 feet, 4.5 inches. Sanchez took that down this season during a meet at Eastern New Mexico University with her throw of 124 feet, 9 inches.

Later in the season, Sanchez established a new javelin mark with her throw of 125 feet, 11 inches during a meet at Albuquerque Academy.

Then on May 2 during the Ross Black Relays at Lovington High School, Sanchez broke her own record yet again, this time with a throw of 127 feet, 1 inch.

“And this was the only full season she got to compete,” Ornelas said. “She’s going to explode at NMJC; I’m excited to see her explode.”

Though javelin was new for Sanchez last year, it wasn’t a totally unfamiliar feel.

“It goes back to my roots from softball,” she said, “it goes back to what I learned throwing the softball.”

Ornelas saw potential for a sport crossover.

“My coach told me that she could get me somewhere with throwing the javelin,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says she was eventually approached by a member of the NMJC track & field program who informed the then-Hobbs senior that the Thunderbirds’ coaching staff was interested in bringing her to the next level. Sanchez was asked if she was interested.

“And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, of course,’” Sanchez recalled.

Sanchez did go to NMJC and had a conversation. Soon she was a junior college javelin thrower-to-be.

But Sanchez knows that stepping up to face some of the nation’s fiercest junior college opponents won’t be easy.

“I think it’s going to be pretty good competition,” she said. “I’ve just got to go out there, do my best, work hard for it.”

The New Mexico Junior College women’s track & field program is first-rate, having won consecutive national championships in 2023 and ’24 – and five of the last eight titles – and placed third nationally this year. So the pressure is on for Sanchez to adjust to that elite level.

“I think that’s another thing that’ll push me to want more,” she said, “and to compete better and harder.”

“She’s a competitor,” Ornelas said, “and that program is about competing at a high level. But I think she’s going to succeed.”