COLUMN Celebrating community and the joy of reading in Read Across Lea County

Celebrating community and the joy of reading: Read Across Lea County

By Elizabeth Wieser

March in Lea County brings a celebration of reading that is more than just an event. It’s a true testament to the power of community collaboration and the volunteer spirit.

Read Across Lea County, a collective initiative between the United Way of Lea County’s “United We Read,” the Lea County government, Chevron and the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, is a shining example of how partnerships can drive positive change and ignite a love of reading for youth in our community.

Throughout the first week of March, more than 130 local volunteers came together to read to more than 1,000 first graders across the county. From Hobbs to Lovington, Tatum, Jal and Eunice, classrooms were filled with volunteers focused on one goal: To inspire children to develop a lasting passion for reading.

Some volunteers dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters, while others participated in assemblies or led story time in the classrooms. These efforts highlighted the joy of reading and were important in demonstrating a community-wide effort to underscore the importance of making reading a habit.

What makes this initiative so impactful is not just the number of students reached, but the collective effort behind it. Local partners, volunteers, and organizations united for a common cause, contributing their time and energy to ensure every first grader in Lea County had the chance to experience the joy of a good book.

The event also featured a reading competition, where the class which read the most books earned recognition and rewards. This friendly competition encouraged kids to not only read more but also fostered a sense of achievement and helped to build a lifelong love of reading.

“Read Across Lea County allowed us to come together to focus on the joy of reading and the importance of childhood literacy,” said Sandrea Stout-Brito, Lea County Community Engagement Director. “The excitement on these kids’ faces reminded us why fostering a love for reading at a young age is so important

Data backs up the importance of initiatives like Read Across Lea County. Studies have shown children who are read to at least three times a week are nearly twice as likely to rank in the top 25 percent for reading, compared to those who are read to fewer than three times a week. With only 33 percent of 3rd grade students in New Mexico reading at grade level, initiatives and events like Read Across Lea County lay a foundation to help set children up for academic success.

When communities work together, remarkable things can happen. As we reflect on the event’s success, it’s clear Read Across Lea County is more than just an event; it’s a movement that harnesses the power of partnership, the impact of volunteerism, and the importance of nurturing a community-wide love for reading. Together, we’re ensuring our future leaders are not just reading books, they’re building skills which will carry them through life.

Elizabeth Wieser is the Early Literacy Project Manager for the Hobbs Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a project of the JF Maddox Foundation. With a goal to have 80 percent of Hobbs children reading at grade level by the end of third grade, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will focus on early childhood experiences, engaging community partners, and educating families, to inspire young readers throughout the community.