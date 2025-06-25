Hobbs Chamber presented 7 awards at annual banquet

Hobbs Chamber presented 7 awards

The Hobbs Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 91st Annual Banquet on Thursday, honoring five individuals and two businesses for their commitment to the community.

The Citizen of the Year was awarded to Becky Cousins in recognition of her volunteerism and donation of quilts to various nonprofit organizations.

“It was really, really unexpected,” Cousins said. This was the second award she has received this year for her work in the community.

In May, Cousins received the Carmela Runnels award from Faith in Action, Inc, of Hobbs, in recognition of her long-term dedication and support of the organization.

She is the board president for the Hobbs Downtown Lions Club and has been involved with them for about 15 years. Cousins is also the board president for The Phoenix House and has been involved for about six years.

Cousins volunteered with CASA of Lea County for 12 years and donates quilts she makes to organizations for fundraising efforts, such as FIA, CASA and WHI Hobbs.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community,” Cousins said. “It’s good to give back to the community that’s so good to you.”

Public Safety Officer

Jessica Silva was name Public Safety Officer of the Year in recognition of her work with the City of Hobbs.

Silva is the Community Services Superintendent and oversees code enforcement, animal control and the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center.

“I’m beyond grateful and was absolutely surprised,” Silva said. “It’s a great feeling to get that type of acknowledgement.”

She began her career with the city in 2013 as a code enforcement officer and eventually worked her way up the superintendent position.

“I am passionate about the community and want to make it better,” she said. “I am passionate about helping out.”

Silva has been a coach for about five years for t-ball and now for coach pitch. She recently became a board member for the suicide-awareness group SafeNM.

“I lost an employee to suicide,” Silva said. “It’s something I have a passion for now. I want to help out who I can and try to make a difference.”

She is grateful for the staff at the city and appreciates the work they do because it can be a thankless job.

Educator of the Year

Cythina Baeza received the Educator of the Year award for her work and dedication to her students.

Baeza is an art teacher for the Hobbs Municipal Schools at Jefferson, Mills, Edison and Sanger elementary schools.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive the award,” Baeza said. “I’m passionate about creating a space where (students) are seen and valued.”

She started teaching about 13 years ago in the 3rd and 4th grades, When the art teacher position became available, she had to take the opportunity, she said.

Students attend her art class for about an hour once a week where they are able to learn new techniques.

The students “like to be there and have a brain break from classroom work,” Baeza said. “We do fun stuff … work with sculpting or anything that’s messy.”

Young Woman of the Year

The Young Woman of the Year was awarded to Rebecca Royal in recognition of her work the Helen Houston’s Justice House.

The Justice House is about second chances for people who’ve been incarcerated, working to end destructive cycles, government dependency and recidivism, according to its website.

Royal has been the executive director for the organization going on three years now.

“It was very exciting (to receive the award),” Royal said. “It was definitely a surprise. I’m so grateful and in awe of the love that was expressed when they presented the award.”

Royal’s mother-in-law, Helen Houston, had the vision to start the organization. Houston passed away in 2022.

“That’s a big reason it’s close to my heart,” Royal said. “We don’t know what leads people to destructive cycles. To sit down, share stories and understand the things they’ve been through in life, it really touches your heart.”

Small Business of Year

Wash Away Laundry owners Erica and Dustin Armstrong received the Small Business of the Year award for supporting literacy and education in the community.

“It was an honor and I was very surprised,” Erica said. “It feels good to know we are providing a good service to the community.

In partnership with Campaign for Grade Level Reading and Mewbourne Oil Company, a library was opened inside the laundry at the corner of Dal Paso and Broadway near downtown Hobbs.

“It’s an opportunity to expose the kids to books so they grow a love of reading,” Erica said.

Dustin said they also support HMS band and CTECH students. They recently sponsored a SkillsUSA student to attend nationals in Atlanta, Ga.

Erica is a board member for Lea County Center of the Arts. Dustin has been involved with the Hobbs Chamber of Commerce for about five years and has served as the Chamber board chair.

“We are thankful and enjoy being a part the business community in Hobbs,” Erika and Dustin said.

They have owned the laundry business for about 13 years and recently added pick-up and delivery services for businesses and residential.

Large Business of the Year

J&J Rental’s, LLC owners Paco and Christina Hernandez received the Large Business of the Year award for supporting youth sports and activities in the community.

“I felt honored (to receive the award),” Paco said. “It was a surprise. We like to do a lot for our youth because they are our future.”

They also like to support nonprofit organizations such as CASA.

Paco has been involved with the Hobbs Chamber of Commerce for about 5 years and has served as board chair.

“It gives opportunities for small businesses to branch out or provide resources,” Paco said.

Young Man of the Year

Derrek Peterson received the Young Man of the Year award. Peterson did not return phone calls from the News-Sun seeking comment before press time.

