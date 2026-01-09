Long John Silvers demolished, but company promises return to Hobbs

Levi Hill/News-Sun

A decades-old staple at the corner of Turner and Bender is gone. The Long John Silver’s restaurant has been demolished.

But the fish and chicken eatery isn’t giving up on Hobbs. If anything, it’s doubling down, rebuilding the location at an estimated price tag of $1.6 million, Todd Randall, assistant city manager for the City of Hobbs, told the News-Sun.

He said the building was permitted at just 28-by-20 feet, totaling just 2,250 square feet in size.

Maurice Jones, a spokesman for Long John Silver’s, said the stores new look will blend modern designs with the spirit of Long John Silver’s.

“The new restaurant is designed to provide a great experience for our guests. Features will include digital menu boards and upgrades to enhance convenience whether guests dine in or carry out. Even though we have a new look, we will continue to provide the bell-ringing service that customers associate with Long John Silver’s,” Jones wrote in an email to the News-Sun.

Jones said the rebuilt location will not include the A&W brand and is slated for a spring opening.

“The new restaurant is part of Long John Silver’s overarching focus on enhancing the guest experience. With a modern look, new technology, and layout improvements to enhance convenience, we’ve created a welcoming space we know our guests will love,” Jones wrote.