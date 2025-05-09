Faith in Action honors volunteers

Christina Holt/News-Sun

Faith in Action’s annual fundraiser and awards banquet was the “bee’s knees,” as some would say.

The evening was reminiscent of the Great Gatsby filled with people wearing flapper dresses and fedoras ready to support the local nonprofit.

Faith in Action was established in 1997 by Patsy Cline to help Lea County residents with medical needs such as life-limiting prescription medications, life-sustaining prescription supplies and life-limiting health care.

Texas Roadhouse in Hobbs served dinner on tables adorned with black and gold décor as popular jazz and swing music from the 1920’s played in the background.

The event consisted of silent and live auctions, costume and dance contest and bingo. Additionally, the Patsy Cline and Carmela Runnels awards were presented during the festivities.

Zachary McNabb was honored with the Patsy Cline award in recognition of his generosity, dedication and efforts in organizing the fundraising golf tournament.

“It touched my heart,” McNabb told the News-Sun. “I didn’t know they gave out awards. I thought we were there to have some dinner.”

He has been a volunteer with FIA for about three years, working behind the scenes helping out wherever he can, according to McNabb.

McNabb is the owner of McNabb Partners and thinks it’s important to help local nonprofits. He knows it’s helping the people in his community.

“I would like to thank FIA for what they do and the community of Hobbs for supporting each other,” McNabb said. “I’m glad I could be a part of it.”

Becky Cousins was honored with the Carmela Runnels award in recognition of her long-term dedication and support of FIA.

Cousins’ eyes filled with tears when her name was called out to receive the award. She did not believe she merited the recognition, as she felt her actions were simply the right thing to do.

“It was such a surprise. It’s a very nice award to receive,” Cousins told the News-Sun. “I do things for them because it’s the right thing to do.”

Cousins has been creating quilts for about 15 years, contributing them to support the organization’s silent auction event.

She’s been involved with the organization in various degrees since the organization became a nonprofit.

Cousins likes supporting FIA because “it’s a small local charity that provides a service that’s not provided elsewhere. It can be really helpful when people don’t have insurance,” she said.

Cousins is retired now but has previously worked for the City of Hobbs and owned a bed and breakfast. She now enjoys her time quilting and volunteering for FIA.

Faith in Action is located at 401 W. Taylor St. in Hobbs and can be contacted by phone at 575-393-7374.