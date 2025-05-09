Stepping into their future

CTECH students sign SkillsUSA intent letters

Andy Brosig/News-Sun

Hobbs senior Makenzee Box believes she probably wouldn’t have her future plans set up without the programs at the Career Technical Education Center Hobbs. And the CTECH Culinary Arts student isn’t alone. Fourteen students gathered Tuesday with family and friends in the upstairs walkway at the school to sign national SkillsUSA letters of intent to continue their Career Technical Education journey after they graduate Hobbs High School in a few short weeks.

And a handful of those 15 students — including one who was unable to attend the signing ceremony Tuesday — will jump directly into the workforce in their chosen fields, said Juan Carlos Medina, assistant principal at CTECH.

During opening remarks, Medina congratulated the students on their decision to enter into careers in the skilled trades, which are facing a growing shortage around the country, a need projected at more than 2 million workers by the year 2030.

“Skilled professionals are the backbone of any community,” Medina said. “We’re proud to celebrate our future professionals tonight.”

Signing letters of intent Tuesday were:

• Cole McKillip;

• Alexis Arvizo;

• Makenzee Box;

• Victor Garcia;

• James Grandits;

• Vince Lavoie;

• Ajay Longoria;

• Jonjairo Mendoza;

• Yandel Ontiveros;

• Manuel Slate;

• Matthew Vargas;

• Joshua Vargas;

• Justin Lukins;

• Michael Molina, and;

• Jorge Tarin.

“I think this is pretty cool,” said Cole McKillip, the lone Lovington High School student in the ceremony Tuesday. He will be attending WyoTech, a technical training school located in Laramie, Wyo. specializing in welding and automotive and diesel trades, to study diesel mechanics, chassis fabrication and high-performance tuning.

“I’ve always had an interest in cars and bigger trucks,” McKillip said.

Another student, Matthew Vargas, said he was “excited and happy” to be nearing the finale of his training at CTECH and moving on to his next challenge. Matthew is one of the handful planning to go directly into the workforce, he said, operating heavy equipment for Hobbs-based Wagner Equipment.

“It’s amazing,” said Luis Jaimes, Matthew’s father. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. This is a great program.”

And, while there were smiles on the faces of students and family alike after the last signature was fixed to the last letter, there were a few tears as well. Makenzee Box, the culinary arts student, was having mixed emotions, she said.

“It’s a lot of joy, but a lot of sadness, because I have to leave my loved ones and my teachers,” she said. “But I’ve been looking forward to this day. Culinary arts and baking is really my dream and this lovely school showed me that.”

And her mother, Sara Box, shared those mixed feelings.

“I’m excited, but I’m sad at the same time, because my baby is growing up,” Sara said. “It’s a big life change, but it’s very amazing and I’m super proud of her.

“I wanted to cry (watching Makenzee sign her letter of intent) because it’s very emotional. But it’s a good feeling to know your child is succeeding and going somewhere.”