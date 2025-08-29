Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker named

Emily Calandrelli bringing “Adventures in Radical Curiosity” to Hobbs Sept. 25

HOBBS – Emily Calandrelli, Emmy-nominated science communicator, executive producer and host of the hit Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” has been announced as the next speaker for the Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series, presented by the JF Maddox Foundation and the University of the Southwest.

The family-friendly event, “Adventures in Radical Curiosity,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, at the R.N. Tydings Auditorium on the Hobbs High School campus. The program will include a variety of live experiments from her Netflix show.

Following her presentation, Calandrelli will be available for a book signing. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, EmilyCalandrelliHobbs.eventbrite.com.

“Emily’s passion for science, storytelling, and inspiring young minds makes her a perfect fit for the Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series,” said TJ Parks, CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation. “Whether you know her as ‘The Space Gal,’ a bestselling author, or future space traveler, her mission to make STEM exciting and accessible resonates deeply with our community.”

Emily Calandrelli is a trailblazer in science communication, with nine published titles — including The Ada Lace Adventures, an award-winning chapter book series that was read onboard the International Space Station. In addition to the Ada Lace titles Emily released her first picture book in 2022 titled “Reach for the Stars” which debuted as the No. 1 New Release in its category on Amazon. Her latest book, Stay Curious and Keep Exploring: Next Level, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. She recently became the 100th woman in space aboard a Blue Origin flight.

Prior to her work in science communication, Emily attended West Virginia University, where she received a Bachelor’s of Science degrees in mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering, and MIT where she received two Master’s of Science degrees, one in aeronautics and astronautics and the other in technology and policy. She is a correspondent on Bill Nye Saves the World and host and Executive Producer of FOX’s Xploration Outer Space, and host and co-Executive Producer of Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab.