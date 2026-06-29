NMJC to remodel Mansur Hall

Levi Hill/News-Sun

New Mexico Junior College is committing $6.99 million to renovate Mansur Hall for modernized classroom space.

The NMJC Board of Directors unanimously approved the spend for the project in a short meeting Thursday via Zoom.

The 15,499-square-foot building was on the school’s list of projects in January with an estimated price tag of $9.5 million. Since the project has moved forward, the projected price has decreased. The plan was approved by the New Mexico Higher Education Department in May.

The college has been working with Dekker Architects and Bradbury Stamm Construction to finalize the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the Mansur Hall Renovation.

Renovation work is anticipated to begin in July, with construction lasting approximately 12 months, said Josh Morgan, vice president of finance for the college.

The project includes full abatement and comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, including new plumbing, electrical, data, fire suppression, lighting and ceiling systems. Three exterior entrances will be removed to improve interior space efficiency and impacted areas will be restored with durable terrazzo flooring.

Energy-efficient upgrades, including new glazing, exterior window louvers and high-efficiency plumbing and lighting fixtures, are expected to reduce operational costs.

“As the most heavily used instructional building on campus, Mansur Hall plays a critical role in supporting humanities programs offered throughout the day and evening,” Morgan said. “The renovation is designed to increase adaptability, support future enrollment growth, enhance the student experience and contribute to improved engagement and retention.”

Funding for the construction will come from $3,960,000 in General Obligation Bond funds and

$3,035,745 in Institutional Funds.

This project follows recent news the college is seeing a marked increase in enrollment, with enrollment for Fall 2026 already up 55.9 percent from Fall 2024.

Last month, the NMJC board approved a new central plant project to help handle the power demand growth that comes with the expanding campus, and a renovation and expansion project for the college’s vocational training building.

The central plant, which will provide not only power, but cooling to campus buildings, is targeted at a price tag of $9.5 million, with the college expecting to approach the state for $7.125 million.

The vocational building renovation and expansion project is projected to cost $10 million and the college’s ask from the state is $7.5 million.

“The Central Plant expansion project is being driven by NMJC’s continued campus growth and the addition of new facilities, including a 200-bed student housing unit and a new cafeteria,” Morgan said last month. “These projects will significantly increase the campus’s utility demand and bring the existing Central Plant to near maximum capacity. To effectively support this growth, a new central plant will be required to serve the additional load while also providing necessary redundancy for the existing system.”

A proposed 200-bed dormatory project is still in the early stages and has not yet received board approval.