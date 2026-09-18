Attendance matters

Hobbs Schools recognizes students, staff for efforts to keep kids in classrooms

Andy Brosig/News-Sun

September is national Attendance Awareness Month, a time when school districts across the country remind parents and students of the importance of being in school.

And Hobbs Municipal Schools took a unique approach to acknowledging it’s hard for kids to learn if they’re not in class.

Students across the district, from the youngest elementary student to seniors negotiating their final year as Eagles, were invited to submit flag designs to promote the district’s Attendance Matters initiative. Those students were honored by the Hobbs Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, along with a group — the Parent Attendance Liaisons — to work with families to determine why students aren’t in school and why to overcome obstacles to attendance.

“It’s not just September we acknowledge attendance is very important to success in education,” said Laura Otto, deputy superintendent of student development for the district. “It’s all year long and we’re going to be doing things all year long” to promote attendance.

“PALS work at our schools and make those connections with our families to give them resources. (They) reach out and help out when they can.”

This year’s PALS are: Josephine Hernandez, Ashley Munoz, Erica Ponce, Jessyca Marquez, Larron Fields, Leslie Phillips, Linda Johnson, Nancy Serano, Ramona Haynes, Rosa Paz, Solia Loya, Laura Suchil.

The theme of the flag contest this year was “Brighter Days Begin Here,” Otto said.

This is not the first year of the flag contest, she said. But this year’s turnout was bigger, with more students submitting flag designs for judging.

“This was your voice,” Otto said. “Students, this is what you represent for your school.”

The winning flags will be printed on fabric to be flown at the individual campuses and in the hallways throughout the year, she said.

This year’s flag winners are:

Elementary – JJ Astorga, Aubry Estevanes, Treasure Sanders, Isabella Moreno, Aza’Leah Thomas, Jazleen Luna, Ariella Garcia, Carlos Rangel, Alexa Ledesma, Angela Ramirez, Jordan Savell, Scarlett Wilkens, Camilla Mendoza, Sabny Becera, Marilyn Talavera, Vida Rivero, Miley Montes, Savanah Tafoya, Liam Rivera, Luisa Calles, Jemma Bilano, Riley Page Jeremy, Jayden Moreno, Eliyana Gome, Lucia Marquez, Alexander Parada.

Middle School

Sixth Grade – Naomi Brooks, Landry Bryant, Bakkhtawar Fatima;

Seventh Grade – Alaina Sanchez, Dominic Martinez, Natalio Gonzalez;

Eight Grade – Jarry Figueroa-Limias, Liz Roque, Kylie McClure;

Freshman – Kenya Gomez;

Sophomore – Flemis Estopinan;

Junior – Riley Gutierrez, and;

Senior – Diana Montez.

In addition, two students at the Hobbs Alternative School, Hector Morales and Alan Torres Lopez, received honorable mention in the contest. They were recognized for developing what will be the theme for the contest next year, Otto said: Grades Go Down When You’re Not Around.

“Moms, dads, families, I want to tell you thank you for supporting your kiddos,” said Gene Strickland, HMS superintendent of schools. “I realize … you can share your kids’ experience tonight. Young people in the room, super job. We’re very proud of you.”

Terry O’Brain, board president, agreed. He said presentations of awards and accolades is probably his favorite part of the monthly meetings.

“And tonight is one of the most important nights,” he said. “I talk about it all the time. The two things that lead to success for any student — and you guys are examples of that tonight — is having your kids in school and being involved in your kids education.

“If you do those two things, your kids are going to be successful. I promise you.”