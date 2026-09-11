National Geographic photographer and filmmakers and New York Times bestselling author to speak Tuesday at Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series

National Geographic photographer and filmmakers Pete McBride and New York Times bestselling author Kevin Fedarko named next Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series speakers

For the News-Sun

National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride and New York Times bestselling author Kevin Fedarko as the next Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series speakers. McBride and Fedarko will take the stage at Tydings Auditorium, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, for an evening of extraordinary storytelling, adventure and exploration. Tickets are free and available: McBride_Fedarko_Hobbs.eventbrite.com

Friends and longtime collaborators, McBride and Fedarko have spent years exploring and documenting the Grand Canyon and other wild places. Through stunning photography and firsthand stories, the pair will share experiences from their adventures together, including the 14-month, 750+-mile journey end-to-end, through the Grand Canyon chronicled in Fedarko’s best-selling book, A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon.

“The Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series is about creating opportunities for our community to hear from people whose experiences introduce us to new ideas and perspectives,” said TJ Parks, CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation. “Pete and Kevin are remarkable storytellers, and their adventures offer a unique look at perseverance, friendship and our connection to the natural world. We’re excited to bring them to Hobbs and give our community the opportunity to experience their stories together.”

Fedarko has spent more than 20 years writing about adventure, conservation, exploration, and his favorite place on Earth, the Grand Canyon. His work has appeared inNational Geographic, The New York Times and Esquire. His latest book, A Walk in the Park, recounts the more than 750-mile journey he and McBride undertook through the heart of the Grand Canyon. The book became a New York Times bestseller, won the 2024 National Outdoor Book Award for Outdoor Literature, and received the 2025 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

Fedarko is also the author of The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon, a critically acclaimed account of a legendary 1983 dory run through the Colorado River during one of the largest floods in Grand Canyon history. This book also won the National Outdoor Book Award for Outdoor Literature.

McBride is an award-winning photographer, filmmaker, writer and speaker who has traveled to more than 75 countries documenting the world’s landscapes and environmental issues. A National Geographic Explorer, Adventurer of the Year and Sony Artisan of Imagery, his work has taken him from Mount Everest and Antarctica to some of the most remote stretches of the American West.

A Colorado native, McBride has spent years documenting the Colorado River and Grand Canyon from unique perspectives, including by foot, boat and air. His work combines visual storytelling and adventure with a focus on conservation, water, and the importance of protecting public lands.

Together, McBride and Fedarko have transformed their adventures into stories that explore not only the beauty and complexity of the natural world, but also friendship, resilience and what can be learned when plans go dramatically off course.

Following the presentation, McBride and Fedarko will sign books in the lobby of Tydings Auditorium. Books will be available for purchase.

The Jack Maddox Distinguished Speaker Series was established to provide cultural and intellectual engagement opportunities for the region. For decades, the series has welcomed respected national figures to Lea County, creating opportunities for residents to gather, learn and experience thought-provoking speakers close to home.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the program begins at 7:00 PM.

Event details, tickets, and additional information are available through Eventbrite.