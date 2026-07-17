JF Maddox Foundation unveils vision for downtown development

Two-building campus in Hobbs will establish the Foundation’s new headquarters, create a community center and food hall, and serve as a catalyst for continued downtown revitalization

For the News-Sun

The JF Maddox Foundation today announced plans for a transformative downtown development that will create a new home for the Foundation while establishing a vibrant new community center designed to foster connection for organizations working in Lea County as well as feature a food hall that will support local entrepreneurs and contribute to the continued revitalization of downtown Hobbs.

The development, located at the intersection of Damont and Broadway streets in the heart of downtown, represents a significant investment in Lea County’s future and reflects the Foundation’s long-term commitment to strengthening the community it serves, a foundation release said.

Designed around two complementary buildings connected by a shared outdoor courtyard, the project brings together spaces dedicated to community gathering, small business development, collaboration and celebration.

“This project represents much more than a new headquarters,” said TJ Parks, JF Maddox Foundation CEO. “It reflects our belief that investing in places where people gather creates lasting opportunities for communities to thrive. From the beginning, our vision has been to create a destination that supports community organizations and entrepreneurs, welcomes neighbors, encourages collaboration and strengthens downtown Hobbs for generations to come. Every aspect of this development has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the Foundation’s commitment to opportunity, connection and community.”

“The board approached this project with a long-term perspective,” said Catherine Maddox Walton, board chair of the JF Maddox Foundation Board of Directors. “Our goal was to create spaces that not only meet the Foundation’s needs today but continue serving the community decades into the future. We believe this development will become a place where ideas are shared, businesses are launched, partnerships are formed and people come together to celebrate what makes Lea County special.”

The east building will serve as the Foundation’s new headquarters. While providing modern office space for Foundation staff, the building has been intentionally designed to serve the broader community. The first floor will feature a community center with flexible meeting and event space capable of hosting large gatherings, nonprofit meetings, educational programs and community events. The second floor will house Foundation offices.

The west building will feature a Food Hall, with confirmed vendors Drylands Brewing Company and Maria Bonita Mexican Grill. The hall is designed to support as many as nine vendor spaces that can accommodate a rotating mix of locally owned food and beverage businesses. The two-story facility will include indoor and outdoor dining, two balconies, covered patios, private event space and direct access to a central courtyard, creating an active destination for residents and visitors alike.

The project is also expected to play an important role in the ongoing revitalization of downtown Hobbs, creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and increasing activity throughout the district, the release read.

“This investment represents another exciting chapter in the continued evolution of downtown Hobbs,” said Jonathan Sena, Mayor of Hobbs. “The JF Maddox Foundation has long demonstrated its commitment to improving the quality of life in our community, and this development continues that legacy.”

The Downtown Improvement Association of Hobbs (DIA Hobbs) also praised the announcement as a significant milestone for the future of Downtown.

“This development is the exact type of thoughtful investment that creates lasting momentum for downtown,” said Lorena Chavarria, Executive Director, Downtown Improvement Association DIA Hobbs. “The combination of locally focused businesses, community gathering spaces, and daily activity generated by the Foundation headquarters will help create an even more vibrant downtown experience. We are excited to partner in creating a destination that invites people to spend time, connect with one another, and experience everything downtown Hobbs has to offer.”

Construction on the development is expected to conclude in 2028. Additional information regarding construction timing and future project milestones will be announced as development progresses.