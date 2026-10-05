Hispano Chamber honors businesses, individuals at annual banquet

Andy Brosig/News-Sun

It was 45 years ago when two brothers with just lint in their pockets and a dream walked into the Moncor National Bank of Hobbs and convinced bank officials to lend them seed money for what would become The Model clothing store in Broadmoor Mall in Hobbs.

And last Thursday, those brothers — Marc and Randy Fields — were recognized as Business of the Year by the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce during its annual awards banquet at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs.

“Things were moving in 1981 and (the Fields) believed the great times were going to last, said Chamber Board member Shannon Bush in the lead-up to presenting the award. But, as it always is in the local economy driven by the oil and gas business, those good times didn’t stick around.

But Marc and Randy and the business they envisioned did.

“They went into debt,” Bush said. “They learned about slow business, and they learned about hard times.

“But most importantly, they learned how to become better businessmen. Through the ups and down, the negative years and the tough years, 45 years later they’re still here.”

Thursday marked the 20th annual Hispano Chamber Awards, said Sergio Polanco, chamber president and CEO. While it was a night to enjoy food and fellowship, the businesses and individuals honored were the real stars of the show.

Recognizing that group “is always the big, important piece,” Polanco said. “Because the businesses, the organizations I’m about to announce are the ones that keep us afloat.”

And leading that list were a group of business and organizations named Community Partners. In addition to contributing funding to the chamber, they provide support on a variety of levels, Polanco said.

The Community Partners recognized last week were Urenco USA, Dulceria Cosmos, OMG Printing, New Mexico Junior College, Lea County, ONAX LLC, Chevron and Wells Fargo Bank.

“I thank them for everything they do,” Polanco said. “Without you, we can’t keep our doors open or our lights on.”

Polanco also presented a special recognition to Hobbs Mayor Jonathan Sena during the banquet. Sena’s contributions aren’t monetary in nature, Polanco said, but “it’s a contribution of his own heart.

“It’s a contribution of everything he does for our community,” he added. “There’s just so much he does for everyone around.”

A third special recognition was presented to past board chair Laura Davis, who’s term on the board ends this year, Polanco said.

In addition to Business of the Year, the Chamber presented its Corazon Award to Rose B. Scott, a founding member and past president of the Hispano Chamber and its predecessor organization, the Hispanic Awareness Council.

Scott has held leadership roles in local and state government, said Jessica Ponce in presenting the award. Among her many accolades and accomplishments, Scott was the first Hispanic woman to serve as a Lea County Magistrate Judge and as a board member of the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Justice board, Ponce said.

“(Scott) has worked tirelessly to strengthen her community, expand opportunities for families and children, promote Hispanic culture and heritage and encourage greater community involvement,” Ponce said. “The Corazon Award is very special. It’s about the heart of our community.”

In accepting the award, Scott said it should go to a host of people who she said helped her along the way.

“I stand before you on the shoulders of a lot of people who helped me get here,” Scott said. “I did not do this by myself. I had a lot of help.”

Other awards presented Thursday included Christian Piñon, owner of House of Fades in Hobbs, as Young Entrepreneur.

Cyna Centeno was named Volunteer of the Year. She was unable to attend the banquet, Polanco said in presenting the award, due to attending a conference in Washington, D.C., that night.

And Misty Oosthuizen, owner of Il Cicerone in downtown Hobbs, was named Business Person of the Year. Oosthuizen was also unable to attend Thursday.

To wrap up the evening, Polanco asked everyone present to take a moment and appreciate the Chamber’s accomplishments.

“Twenty years is a milestone and we want to embrace it,” he said. “And here’s to 20 more.”