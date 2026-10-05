A mother’s life changing moment

Christina Holt/News-Sun

It was an ordinary moment that changed Jessica Stout’s life and her family’s – a moment that led to a breast cancer diagnosis.

In 2022, Jessica, who was 35 years old, was changing her clothes when she felt a lump in her right breast. The panic set in.

Jessica was trying her best not to jump to conclusions until she received a diagnosis. She reasoned that at her age the lump could mean multiple things, she said. But her mom, aunt and grandma had all been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Of course, I went into a pretty big panic … in terms of being scared that the lump was cancer,” Jessica said.

She quickly contacted her doctor to go through the process of getting her lump diagnosed. In December 2022 Jessica was diagnosed with stage three, estrogen positive breast cancer.

At the time, Jessica and her husband Drew were raising their daughter, Claire, who was 1 and their son, Carter, was four 4. Jessica also owned a marketing consulting business.

“I had young kids,” Jessica said. “What was going through my mind was just wanting to be there for as long as possible in their lives. Hopefully to see them grow up.”

Jessica underwent a double mastectomy to remove both of her breasts, had her lymph nodes under her right arm removed, 16 rounds of chemotherapy and had reconstruction surgery.

“I had chemo, radiation and surgery,” Jessica said. “I did most of my treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and at the Nor-Lea Cancer center here.”

During the course of her chemotherapy treatments, Jessica lost her hair.

“I think that was one of the more traumatic pieces of my treatment,” Jessica said. “I was fortunate that I am here three years later and my hair has grown back.”

Jessica had a network of people supporting throughout her treatment including her husband Drew, family and friends. She never attended a chemotherapy appointment alone between her mom, mother-in-law and other family and friends.

“You say in sickness and in health when you get married and I think everybody hopes that it’s not in sickness but (Drew) was certainly by my side for everything,” Jessica said. “I really had an incredible network of people who stood by me which made tough days okay.”

She was considered cancer free in September of 2023 and rang the bell at the Nor-Lea Cancer Center in Lovington.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of treatment for Jessica. She is in maintenance care for approximately the next five years.

“I have to take medication daily and have monthly injections that put me into early medically induced menopause,” Jessica said.

She sees the oncology team at the Nor-Lea Cancer Center in Lovington every few months and goes back to MD Anderson in Houston for check-ups periodically.

Jessica is passionate about talking to other women about breast health care and encourages them to get regular check-ups by a gynecologist including mammograms.

“I would love to tell you that I was doing the monthly breast exams that everybody says you’re supposed to be doing but of course I wasn’t doing that. I just was changing my clothes and felt a lump,” Jessica said. “You should be doing the monthly breast exams and going to your gynecology appointments. If you feel something off on your body, it’s really important to go and get the medical care that you need. Waiting only delays the inevitable, it doesn’t actually prevent it.”

She said mammograms are not that bad and thinks they have a bad reputation.

“You can do anything for 20 minutes. I promise losing all your hair in chemo is a lot worse,” Jessica said.

She received her chemotherapy at the Nor-Lea Cancer Center and wants people to know that it’s a great resource.

“I can’t imagine having to go to chemo in Lubbock, Midland or anywhere you’re driving long distances. They are exhausting days,” Jessica said. “The nurses at the cancer center here are just incredible and kind people who made my experience that much easier than it could have been.”