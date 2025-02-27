Out with the old, in with the new Hobbs Commission approves new library playground

Caleb A. Gallegos/News-Sun

The Hobbs Public Library has been a reliable resource for the City of Hobbs, the members of the community and the youth.

Offering internet access, a wide variety of books, streaming services and year-round scheduled events for kids to help them explore the exciting world of literature in a safe environment, the HPL is a fun, relaxing, useful place to read or just hangout for people of all ages.

Now with glimpses of summers peaking through the dreaded cold spells, the library is looking ahead and plans to replace its current playground with a new library themed play area.

In Tuesday’s City of Hobbs commission meeting, Mayor Sam Cobb and the commission approved a contract with Exerplay to replace the existing playground in Clinton Park at the HPL in the amount of $177,240.72.

Parks and Open Space Director Bryan Wagner, spoke to the commission Tuesday about the project and its details.

Wagner told the commission the new playground will replace the 15 year old playground currently at Clinton Park. Repairs for the current playground have become too costly to not warrant replacement, he said.

“The reason why were coming to you for a replacement is because this playground we can no longer repair to make sure it is safe., “ Wagner said. “We can’t get parts for it anymore and we can’t get any other features that will go to that playground.

“We wouldn’t be coming to you, we would try and make it last longer if we could, however we just can’t get parts for it anymore. We can’t do anymore repairs to it. With us doing repairs, it would (cost) the city more as a liability risk if someone were to happen to get hurt on that and we wouldn’t want that to happen.

Wagner said the new playground will be a library themed playground for children 5 to 12, and will come with features to make it accessible for all children.

Using a rubberized surface for the playground, Wagner said not only will the surface be in ADA compliance, the surface will also be easier for people with disabilities to move throughout the playground.

“We don’t have that at any of our parks now,” Wagner said. “Woodchips is what we use currently that is ADA compliant, but the rubberized surface will be fully ADA compliant. If you have someone with a disability that is in a walker or wheelchair to get across the wood chips, it is compliant because you can move through that, but a rubberized surface would allow full mobility.”

The new playground will include climbers, benches, slide, library-themed play features and, as Mayor Cobb put it, “some old fashion swings,” which Wagner said is the most requested item for parks.

Hobbs Public Library Director Nikki Lawless said she is excited about the new playground, because it gives kids a chance to expel all their excess energy and come back forced and hopefully ready to read.

“There are lot of kids that come here, and in using the library sometimes they get a little excited,” Lawless said. “Its really nice for us the have that playground equipment outside where the kids can go kick up their heals, get some of that energy out and expend some of that energy in a safe fun environment, but then come back in and be able to focus and hopefully read or be read to.

“A lot of parents bring their kids to the library as a reward and then playing outside in the playground area is part of that reward. A lot of parents come to the library for story time and other programs and then let their kids expend that energy outside before they go home.”

Lawless said the old playground is nearing the end of its useful life and is looking forward to some new equipment as they gear up for summer.

“We’re changing all kinds of things,” Lawless said. “Right now I’m really excited because we’re gearing up our summer programming. Right now all of our program offerings are available for all ages, and staff are really trying to bring that to our summer reading programming.

“We want to help kids not “slide back,” they call it the “summer slide.” They lose some of the education they studied and worked for all year. It just kinda goes away from not exercising their brains. By having summer reading programs at the library we can try and continue that reading and continue that progression in their learning and stop the summer slide.