Lovington teen receives key to freedom

Denise Marquez/News-Sun

The look on Chris Isassi’s face when he saw his new specially-equipped, hand-controlled Toyota Sienna pull up towards him on Saturday morning was priceless.

The new vehicle was purchased with donations from several local individuals and was delivered to Isassi during a community event, planned to celebrate the occasion, at Boerner’s Appliance, LLC, located at 4502 N Lovington Highway.

When Isassi’s new van pulled up onto the parking lot a big smile spread across his face as he operated his power wheelchair closer to get a better look at it.

“I love it,” Isassi said. “It was amazing and it was a true blessing.”

Isassi, of Lovington, was born on April 28, 2007, in Dallas and was diagnosed with caudal regression syndrome, which is a rare congenital disorder where the lower part of a fetus’s body does not develop properly during pregnancy. Isassi’s mother was also told during her pregnancy that her son did not develop kidneys and would only live one or two days. Though doctors highly suggested abortion to Isassi’s mother she refused.

After Isassi was born, doctors found he did develop kidneys that they referred to as horseshoe kidneys. Horseshoe kidneys develop fused together at the lower ends, forming a U-shape resembling a horseshoe. Isassi survived and thrived past those two days he was expected to live.

Rollx Vans, who specialize in wheelchair-accessible vans and offer hand-drivable options, customized Isassi’s new gray Toyota Sienna.

Isassi said on Saturday he was able to take the van for a test drive. He said when he first sat in the driver’s seat, he was not able to see over the steering wheel but those at the event quickly made him a customized-seat to help elevate him up.

“I got to drive for a little bit and learn the controls,” he said. “I learned right away (how to control the van). The brake and the gas, it was easy to push. I think since it was my first time I need to learn a little bit more like the acceleration but overall, everything was so easy for me. I had fun.”

Clarissa Ovilla, Isassi’s mother, said she was grateful for the generosity shown to her son.

“Chris is a very independent person,” Ovilla said. “He’s always wanting to do things for himself – this is such a big deal for him, just to not have to be like mom I need this, mom I need that. He’s able to do things on his own. He’s been dependent on people and now for him to just to be able to be on his own, I’m very grateful and Chris is also.”

Josefina Escandon, Isassi’s grandmother, said she is thankful Isassi is blessed to be given a new van that will help him succeed in his future and help him achieve his goals.

“It will be a new chapter in his life,” she said. “It (the new van) will help him out with college and everything. He’s really motivated, ever since he was a little boy. He sets a goal and does what he has to do to reach it. We’re thankful for everybody for their donations, for their prayers, for their support. We’re just overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Maria Garcia, Isassi’s cousin, said Isassi and herself have plans for him to pick her up in his new vehicle and go have dinner. She said Isassi is deserving of the new van.

“It’s such a blessing and he is so deserving,” Garcia said. “He is such a good, kind hearted kid. He loves family and loves his friends. He brings so much joy to so many people. I can’t think of anybody more deserving than Christopher. He’s already telling me I’ll pick you up and we’ll go to the restaurants and we’ll eat so we got plans.”

Funds are still being raised for Isassi to help with car insurance, maintenance and gas. To make a donation go to www.gofundme.com and search for Chris Isassi.