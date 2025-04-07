Coming home

Lea native Bobby Herrera to speak Wednesday in Hobbs

Christina Holt/News-Sun

A Lea County native is coming to Hobbs on Wednesday to speak about leadership and how to reframe your mind around life’s struggles.

The J.F Maddox Foundation is hosting Bobby Herrera from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, at the Hobbs Municipal Schools Training Center, 2110 E. Sanger St. in Hobbs.

Herrera wrote a book titled “The Gift of Struggle” that was launched in 2019. It’s a book he wished someone would have written for him to help in the moments of life that are uncomfortable.

“The whole essence of (the book) is helping others reframe how they view struggle so they can see it’s the true source of our strength,” Herrera said.

His most popular story in his book is “The Bus Story.” It’s so popular its been profiled is several other books.

“It’s that kind act that changed my life at 17 and it deeply resonates with a lot of people,” he said.

“The Bus Story” makes up to core of his speaking events, Herrera said. He will share that story and more Wednesday.

At the event, light appetizers and refreshments will be served and a meet-and-greet reception will follow the remarks. Space is limited, so tickets can be reserved at www.bobbyherrerahobbs.eventbrite.com.

Herrera is the first member of his family born in the United States after his parents emigrated from Mexico to Tatum in 1964. He was born in Lovington in 1968 and was the 11th child out of 13.

Herrera’s family was part of the invisible workforce, hand-picking fruits and vegetables from mid-April to mid-September. Herrera worked on farms until his freshman year of high school.

“It was very challenging growing up,” Herrera said. “I grew up with a migrant farm working family. Growing up, to say it was a very modest and humble upbringing would be a massive understatement. I have such a deep appreciation for it now and so much respect for my mom and dad.”

He graduated from Tatum High School in 1987, alongside just 27 other classmates, and immediately joined the Army, serving for eight years.

Herrera earned his Bachelor’s Degree from New Mexico State University in finance with a minor in accounting.

“I realized I was not cut out to be an accountant,” Herrera said. “I was a close enough kind of guy and that’s not the kind of person you want to be an accountant.”

He worked in the finance industry for a period of time in places such as St. Louis Mo., Chicago, Albuquerque, and couple of cities in California before starting his own business in Detroit.

In 2002, he started a human resources firm after working for a company that wouldn’t make changes to adapt to client’s needs. So, he saw an opportunity to create his own business.

“I was at the right place at the right time,” Herrera said. “I had the right amount of courage to do it and I went for it. The first five years is the most fun I never want to have again. You name the mistake, I made it. You name the test, I faced it. I was blessed to get beyond that, when many others don’t. Now I’m in a place I’ve never imagined. I’ve been pretty blessed.”

Herrera started doing public speaking engagements, telling stories about his life and how he’s turned his struggles into something positive.

As he started speaking more often, it was suggested he put all of his stories into a book. It took him about two years to complete it.

“It did better than I had even imagined,” Herrera said. “I wrote it to give and before you know it, it gave me a lot of opportunity.”

Herrea will mark the 24th anniversary of his business this September. He currently resides in Portland, Ore., where he enjoys the mountains and is a father to three children. Though, he still has family living in Lea County and visits every so often.

“When I visit New Mexico and take my kids back there, they say it’s so brown,” Herrera said. “Everyone has moved from Tatum to the big cities of Lovington and Hobbs. About half of my family is there.”

Unfortunately, Herrera’s father passed away in 1998, but he still has a close relationship with his mother. He credits her with keeping him grounded and teaching him what is really important in life.

“Every time I talk to her, she says ‘if we don’t suffer, we don’t learn,’” Herrera said. “That’s been her timeless pearl of wisdom she’s always whispered in my ear. Watching my parents and everything they went through has helped me keep other stuff in perspective. Being wealthy is appreciating what you have versus being rich is wanting what you don’t have.”