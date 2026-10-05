CTECH shop teacher surprised with $75k award

Christina Holt/News-Sun

Erik Chavarria, construction and engineer teacher at Hobbs CTECH, walked onto the shop floor expecting another day of teaching.

Instead, he found himself surrounded not only by his students but by Hobbs Municipal Schools staff, media and family who had been keeping a secret.

A crowd of people walked from the CTECH lobby onto the shop floor to surprise Chavarria with his prize from Harbor Freight.

Chavarria was named the 2026 winner of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize for teaching excellence.

He was presented with a check for a total of $75,000 by Aaron Schnelle from Harbor Freight. $50,000 is for the school’s program and $25,000 is for Chavarria.

Chavarria is the first award recipient in the state of New Mexico since the Tools for Schools program began 10 years ago.

Chavarria said, “I do it for the students,” as he had a big smile on his face realizing what was happening.

HMS Superintendent Gene Strickland and New Mexico Public Education Department Senior Manager of College and Career Readiness Breezy Gutierrez spoke during the presentation, congratulating Chavarria on being the first in the state to win the award.

Chavarria’s students were also exited for him as they held the large check with smiles on their faces.

Schnelle also presented a large tool chest for Chavarria instead of a plaque as something to remember the moment by, Schnelle told the News-Sun.

Tools for Schools mission is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in public schools, according to its website.

The annual prize for teaching excellence awards a total of $2 million to 25 high school skilled trades teachers and their programs. This year, there were winners from 18 states.

“The prize recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades and the valuable work of teachers who inspire students to learn a trade that prepares them for life after graduation,” the website read.