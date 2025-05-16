7 Brew drive-through planned for Hobbs

Denise Marquez/News-Sun

A new drink shop is planned to begin construction on its first Hobbs location this summer.

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee will be located at 1425 N. Turner St., in front of the Broadmoor Mall. 7 Brew offers hot coffee, iced coffee, tea, energy drinks, sparkling waters, lemonades, smoothies and milkshakes.

“The building will be dropping in June,” said Zac Cockman, 7 Brew Enterprises franchisee.

This will be 7 Brew’s fourth New Mexico location. Emma Dewitt, 7 Brew director of field marketing, said the other New Mexican locations have been successful and welcomed by the local communities.

“With locations already open in Carlsbad, Roswell and Clovis, we are super excited to be expanding in New Mexico,” Dewitt said. “We have had great community support and welcoming openings at our other New Mexico locations, and we are expecting the same from Hobbs since they have such a great community.”

Kansas-based Veritas architecture and design, LLC is constructing the new 510-square-foot drink shop. According to building plans submitted and approved by the City of Hobbs building division, 7 Brew will be a prefabricated building and be transferred to North Turner Street.

About 85 new jobs come along with the building and opening of the new drink shop, Dewitt said.

“7 Brew Coffee expects to hire 50 to 60 employees for this location and 20 to 25 local contractors to aid in the construction and development of this site,” she said.

Jennifer Grassham, Hobbs Economic Development Corporation executive director, said she is always happy to hear of new businesses opening in Hobbs, especially businesses residents want.

“The EDC is excited about new business coming to town, especially a retail-related business that we hear from residents that they’re looking for,” Grassham said. “We think it’s going to be a great hit. It will add to the different offerings in the community. In general, I think it’s a great addition to Hobbs.”

Dewitt said 7 Brew will not only add new drinks to Hobbs but also be a supporter and partner of the local community.

“At 7 Brew Coffee, we believe every cup should be an experience,” Dewitt said “Our menu features a wide range of options, with over 20,000 unique flavor combinations to choose from. We’re committed to exceptional customer service and a fast, seamless drive-through experience. Beyond great drinks, we actively support local communities, finding ways to give back and make a positive impact. Our mission is clear, “inspire a community of kindness through a revolutionary coffee experience.”