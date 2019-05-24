Del Norte Pool to stay closed; rundown of all area pool openings, splash-ads

If you were planning to dip your toe in the Del Norte Pool this year, make other plans.

Because of a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Hobbs has made the decision to not open what was once Hobbs’ premier pool facility at 4314 N. Grimes St.

“Currently, the city has enough lifeguards to operate Humble and Heizer pools only,” the city said in a press release.

Humble Pool, located at 700 S. Grimes St. and Heizer Pool, located at 215 E. Castle Ave., however will be open beginning this Saturday from noon-5 p.m.

Del Norte will open only for pool parties this summer season. The city noted Del Norte requires a larger staff than the smaller pools at Humble and Heizer. Because Del Norte, while outdoors, has similar aquatic facilities as the CORE at Lovington Highway and Millen Drive and is the closest pool to the CORE, the city decided not to open Del Norte this summer.

The city also noted if you have scheduled a pool party at Del Norte, Humble or Heizer pools, they may be relocated or changed due to current staff levels. City staff will contact those whose pool parties may be affected by this change.

Between Del Norte, Humble and Heizer pools, it requires the hiring of approximately 40 lifeguards, plus the additional lifeguards who must work the CORE, which has three indoor pools and aquatic facilities.

The summer hours for Humble and Heizer pools are: Mondays, closed (will be open on Monday, May 27); Tuesdays-Fridays, open noon-6 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, open noon-5 p.m. Cost is $2 to swim for ages 18-61. Ages under 18 and over 61, swimming is free.

The five splash pads in Hobbs will be open Monday, May 27, through Aug. 15 from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

They are located at Washington Park at 1301 E. Marland St., at Jefferson Park at 1120 W. Park St., at Mills Elementary at 3000 N. Acoma Drive, at Taylor Elementary at 1800 E. Pecos Drive and at City Park at 1001 E. Clinton.

From Aug. 19 through Oct. 1, they will be open weekends only from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

The CORE has a leisure pool, a swim competition pool and warm water therapy pool. The CORE’s day pass is $7 for adults, $4 for children 1-12 years old and $5 for teenagers 13-17 years old. There are also weekly and family passes and membership available for purchase. The CORE’s hours are Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lovington’s pool at 1002 S. Industrial Road will have its season open on Monday, May 27, and goes through Aug. 11. Its hours are 11 a.m-6 p.m Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Sunday. Ages 3 through 61 will be charged $3 per person. All other ages are free.

The splash pad is now open at Chaparral Park in Lovington at 1005 S. Commercial St. The splash pad is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and is free of charge.

The Lovington Wellness Center has a competition pool and a warm water therapy pool that are open Monday through Friday 5 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

In Eunice, its pool at 1702 11th St. opens Saturday and will be open until the beginning of August. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon-5 p.m., charging $2 for people between the ages of 5 and 59.

The Jal Schools swimming pool, 200 E. Panther Ave., will open its doors to the public starting Tuesday, May 28, until the beginning of August, charging $2 per person Monday through Thursday. It will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-5 p.m. The pool will also be open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Jal pool will also offer adult-only times at the pool every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

The City of Hobbs is continuing to try to recruit lifeguards. Lifeguards at some city facilities only require certification by the American Red Cross as shallow water lifeguards. These lifeguards would be certified to work in areas of the facilities where the water is no deeper than 5 feet.

The requirements for shallow water lifeguards vary from those who can lifeguard in water greater than 5 feet deep. City of Hobbs shallow water lifeguard requirements include:

• Age 16 and older (May begin training for this position at 15 years old as long as they will be 16 years old on the first day of their lifeguard duties)

• Must pass the following swim test on the first day of class: 100-yard continuous swim using front crawl and/ or breaststroke; tread water for two minutes using legs only; retrieve a 10 pound weight from 4 feet of water, surface, and walk 20 yards with the weight at or above the water’s surface, and exit the pool without using a ladder within 50 seconds.

• Attend and participate in all class sessions (the combined sessions are approximately 25 hours in length).

• Demonstrate competency in all required skills and activities.

• Demonstrate competency in all required final rescue skill scenarios.

• Pass the following: section 1-CPR/AED for the professional rescuer and first aid; section 2-shallow water lifeguarding skills; final written exams with minimum grades of 80 percent.

Applicants can apply for any positions with the City of Hobbs online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/hobbsnm.