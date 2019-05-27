Fair artists include Big & Rich, Amy Grant, Ronnie Milsap Los Huracanes del Norte

LOVINGTON — The Lea County Commission on Thursday approved concert contracts recommended by the Lea County Fair Board for six nights of excitement between Aug. 2 and 10 at the 2019 county fair and rodeo.

On the bill is the headliner band Los Huracanes del Norte with Grupo Laberinto and Revancha Nortena set to start the fair with Hispanic Heritage Night at a fee to the county of $115,000.

Other entertainment artists scheduled for fair week include Flatland Cavalry, at a fee of $10,000; Amy Grant, $50,000; Cody Johnson, $75,000; Ronnie Milsap, $40,000; and Big & Rich with Special Guest Cowboy Troy, $125,000.

Fair goers may enjoy the concerts with no additional charge beyond the gate admission, which is waived on the annual Family Night of Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Los Huracanes del Norte

Friday, Aug. 2

Los Huracanes del Norte is a Mexican Norteño group, originally from Yahualica de González Gallo, Jalisco and raised in Tangancícuaro, Michoacán. Now based in San Jose, Calif., the band is one of the genre’s most popular performers.

The group first formed under the name Los Cuatro del Norte in 1969 by three brothers and a fourth member; a fourth brother joined in 1972. Their debut record was released in 1973; they scored their first gold record in 1978.

With the growth of their success they toured regularly through the U.S., Mexico, and Central America. They continued to release charting records into the 2000s. Los Huracanes del Norte has released over 900 songs.

Flatland Cavalry

Tuesday, Aug. 6

With Flatland Cavalry’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Homeland Insecurity, the Lubbock band wants to stop and smell the roses.

Bandleader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero said on the group’s website, “We’re all just out of college. We’re in our mid-twenties. We’re all told growing up that by the time you’re out of school, you’ll have it all figured out, but that’s not really how it is. You’re still out there trying to find yourself.”

Lea County Fairgrounds General Manager Jim Kemp told the county commission, “Flatland Cavalry appeals to the 18-25-year-old crowd.”

On their previous releases, “Come May” and “Humble Folks,” Cordero and company harnessed untethered emotions, feel-good rhythms, and simple raw energy to make it into the hearts of fans and critics. There was power in Cordero’s proverbial pen that resonated with the highs and lows of college life, their website reports.

Amy Grant

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Amy Grant’s website reports she has built a long, successful career on music that matters. Ever since she burst on the scene in the early 1980s as a fresh-faced teenager bringing contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, the Nashville native gained a reputation for creating potent songs that examined life’s complexities with an open heart and keen eye.

She became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record in 1985 and went on to become a crossover sensation, transcending genre boundaries to make her a household name.

Grant earned six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums. She’s achieved 10 Top 40 pop singles and placed 17 hits on the Top 40 Adult Contemporary chart as well as scoring numerous hits on the contemporary Christian charts. A longtime and active Nashville resident, Grant is as well known for her philanthropy as her music. She and husband, Vince Gill, are tireless in their efforts to aid worthy causes.

Cody Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 8

After landing two releases in the Top 10 of Billboard ‘s country albums chart on his own CoJo label and selling 74,000 tickets for a single show, earning recognition as the only unsigned artist in history to sell out NRG Stadium at Rodeo Houston, one of Texas’ most-sought-after talents finally agreed to sign with a major label.

Warner Music Nashville won a Music Row sweepstakes and enticed Johnson — who’d turned down several majors before — to join the team and take a shot at turning a concert success story into one with multimedia, national hit-making credibility.

Johnson’s passionate, rowdy concerts have already drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks, and the music from his previous albums, inspired by ‘90s country foundations, but built for the 21st century, has made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio.

Music fans who are just now coming to the table will get a quick understanding of Johnson, from the rowdy troublemaker in the swampy “Doubt Me Now” to the devoted family man in the title track to the self penned ex-bull rider in “Dear Rodeo” to the devoted Christian in “His Name ls Jesus.”

“l don’t sing nothing if you can’t see my soul,” Johnson said in his prepared biography. “lf it’s ‘Long Haired Country Boy,’ when you see me, you know I can walk that walk, but when we’re playing a gospel song, I want you to know that I feel that, too. I do want you to feel the sadness in ‘Husbands and Wives.’ It’s a weird thing to want to show your soul to people and still want privacy in your life.”

Ronnie Milsap

Friday, Aug. 9

Ronnie Lee Milsap is an American country music singer and pianist. He was one of country music’s most popular and influential performers of the 1970s and 1980s, according to a listing in Wikipedia.

Milsap became one of the most successful and versatile country “crossover” singers of his time, appealing to both country and pop music markets with hit songs that incorporated pop, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll elements.

His biggest crossover hits include “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “Any Day Now,” and “Stranger in My House.”

Milsap is credited with six Grammy Awards and 35 No. 1 country hits, third to George Strait and Conway Twitty. He was selected for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Big & Rich

Saturday, Aug. 10

Big & Rich are America’s Technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries, according to the entertainers’ website.

Individually, John Rich and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world.

Big & Rich have made a career of being relatable and musically relevant since exploding into the public consciousness in 2003 as the rarest of breeds — true country music game changers. With 2004’s triple-platinum “Horse of a Different Color,” they were able to tap into the best strands of a wide spectrum of popular music, filter them through their pens and voices and produce a sound that is instantly recognizable, if not classifiable.