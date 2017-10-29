Home Local News VIDEO: Hobbsan shares collection of 200 witches
VIDEO: Hobbsan shares collection of 200 witches

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 29, 2017
Hobbs native Brenda Naegele shares her collection of 200 witches she has collected through the years. Each year during the Halloween season she puts out her witches on display in her home.

