Shipp Street Plaza expansion moves forward

Christina Holt/News-Sun

Shipp Street Plaza in downtown Hobbs is set to expand following the Hobbs City Commission’s approval of a roadway closure that will extend the gathering space North to Taylor Street.

The decision by the commissioners follows a recommendation from the city planning and zoning board that held a public hearing on Sept. 15 where members of the public spoke about the changes.

To expand the plaza, a section of roadway on Shipp Street to Taylor Street will be closed to vehicles and used only by pedestrians.

“The improvements are intended to support downtown revitalization and community events that promote accessibility and pedestrian activity,” City Project Manager Angel Lopez Zamora said.

At the planning and zoning board meeting, Zamora said letters were mailed to 54 property owners and 59 residents within a 500-foot radius of Shipp Street notifying them of the changes that were being considered. Seven property owners responded to the letters.

“Public comments from the businesses and churches in the area were generally supportive,” Zamora told commissioners.

There are two downtown businesses directly impacted by the road closure — Sanders Orthopedic Brace and Limb, Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce — and a church, The Door Hobbs.

The orthopedic business sent an email to the city with concerns about handicapped parking located at its front door. Customers would no longer be able to access the accessible parking spots if the road closed to vehicles.

Sanders Orthopedic is the only business negatively impacted by the changes because its only parking options are on Shipp Street, unlike The Door and Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce, both with access options from Taylor Street.

Downtown Improvement Association Executive Director Lorena Chavarria spoke before the planning and zoning board in support of the Shipp Street Plaza expansion.

“We recognize that any meaningful improvement to a downtown district requires us to thoughtfully balance different needs including parking, accessibility, business activity, pedestrian use and opportunities for community gathering,” Chavarria said. “We also recognize that we can feel like we are losing parking spaces with a project like this. We understand that concern and we believe it is important to acknowledge it rather than to dismiss it.”

Charvarria said there is a public parking lot located south of Shipp Street Plaza behind Maira’s Florals and appreciates the city for opening up additional parking north of the plaza.

The city owns the land located directly south of Municipal Court, at Cain and Shipp streets, that has been cleared to use as overflow parking for the downtown area.

Zamora said the project is still in the design phase of the expansion and general comments can be addressed while working with the design group.

Assistant City Manager Todd Randall told the board handicapped parking options will be considered at the north end of the plaza expansion on Taylor Street.

“We look forward to moving this forward. We appreciate the Maddox Foundation for their investment in the community. This is going to be beautiful and this is exciting for Hobbs,” Mayor Jonathan Sena said.