Lovington man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, firearms violations

For the News-Sun

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Jose Angel Baeza was sentenced on June 2 to 15 years in prison.

Baeza, 39, of Lovington pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2021, to attempted murder of a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on Oct. 1, 2020, officers from the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a man going room to room at the Econolodge Hotel on Marland Street while brandishing a firearm. During the investigation, Baeza fired rounds in the direction of the officers, and the HPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated.

Baeza then fired his weapon at the SWAT team, which included a federal task force officer. In his plea agreement, Baeza admitted that he was trying to kill the officers.

At the time of the incident, Baeza previously had been convicted of attempted armed robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. As a convicted felon, Baeza cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Upon his release from prison, Baeza will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hobbs Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Maria Y. Armijo prosecuted the case.