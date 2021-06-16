Hobbsan arrested on drug, attempted murder charges

Lea County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Hobbs man on warrants and drug charges after allegedly observing his vehicle driving near a residence with “high foot and vehicle traffic consistent with narcotics sells and purchases.”

Stephen Rodriguez, 36, of Hobbs, was arrested on June 13 and charged with possession of a schedule 1, 2, 3, or 4 class drug, a fourth-degree felony; and two warrants for aggravated battery, a first-degree felony; and attempt to commit a felony to wit, first-degree murder, a second-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s report, deputies observed a vehicle traveling eastbound near a residence on Clearfork Drive in Hobbs. According to the report, Rodriguez also failed to complete a stop at the intersection of Houston and Clearfork drive.

“The vehicle then accelerated at a high rate of speed as it turned northbound on Houston street,” according to the report. “The vehicle abruptly turned westbound onto Glorietta St. while failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign. The vehicle then stops at the intersection of Montgomery St. and Glorietta Dr.”

Deputies ran a records check on Rodriguez and found him to have an active warrant for “aggravated battery, 2 counts and attempt to commit a felony to wit, first-degree murder.”

Hobbs police officers arrived on scene to assist deputies, and upon arrival, officers informed Rodriguez they were going to deploy their K-9 to “conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle.”

“(The HPD officer’s) K-9 alerted to the rear passenger side door to the vehicle,” according to the arresting deputy. “Upon completion of the search inside the vehicle the deputy informed me that she located and seized the clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance on the driver side floorboard.”

Deputies tested the substance which was “positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.”

Rodriguez is currently being held in the Lea County Detention Center in Lovington and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on June 22 and July 13 before Lovington Magistrate David Finger.