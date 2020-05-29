Lea County adds two new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Lea County has two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state.

In Lea County, there has been tests on 2,629 people with only 26 testing positive for COVID-19. Of those positive tests, 18 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 6 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code and one case for the the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code. One case has not been assigned a location in Lea County.

In prior announcements, the state indicated two of the 26 cases had recovered but has not since indicated what is the status for the remaining cases. But statewide as of today, there are 2,728 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

On Friday, New Mexico state health officials announced 133 additional positive tests for COVID-19, including one new case in Curry County and one new in Eddy County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

58 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Friday also reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 344.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County, one in San Juan County) and one case in Santa Fe County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 7,493 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,445

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 44

Cibola County: 137

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 52

Doña Ana County: 449

Eddy County: 20

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 26

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,348

Otero County: 22

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 43

Roosevelt County: 37

Sandoval County: 559

San Juan County: 1,692

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 137

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 50

Taos County: 25

Torrance County: 33

Union County: 4

Valencia County: 74

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 59

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 17

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

As of today, there are 193 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).