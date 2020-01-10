Hobbs Albertsons helping Isaiah Kitchen with Souper Bowl of Caring

Albertsons Market hosts the Souper Bowl of Caring to bring local food banks to support in the community.

Albertsons locations across Eastern New Mexico are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting local food banks, and Hobbs will be donated to Isaiah’s Kitchen.

The fundraising effort will take place through Feb. 2 at locations in Hobbs, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Roswell, and Ruidoso.

“It’s a really great opportunity to give back, they really do feed a lot of people over there,” said Jubel Patterson, Hobbs Albertson’s store Manager, about Isaiah’s Kitchen.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a $10 prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the meals provided annually at local food banks in each city.

“No percent goes to any corporate things, it all goes to Isaiah’s Kitchen so what you donate is given to them,” said Patterson.

To donate in Hobbs you can go to Albertsons Market at 2402 N. Grimes Hobbs, NM 88240

Other locations include:

Albertsons Market Albert-sons Market 900 West 2nd St. Roswell, NM 88201

Albertsons Market 1300 East 10th St. Alamogordo, NM 88310

Albertsons Market 721 Mechem Dr. Ruidoso, NM 88345

Albertsons Market 1110 S Main St. Roswell, NM 88203

Albertsons Market 202 W Church St. Carlsbad, NM 88310

For more information, you contact Albertsons Market at 575-392-4514. You can also contact Kasie Whitley at 817-832-6981 or email at kwhitley@unitedtexas.com or Nancy Sharp at 806-786-1363 or email at nsharp@unitedtexas.com.