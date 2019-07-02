Hobbsan charged with shooting, robbing man

A Hobbs teenager who was out of jail on bond after allegedly threatening to shoot a pregnant woman last month allegedly shot a man three times early Tuesday while robbing him of $40.

Deaunte Meridyth, 19, was arrested on a warrant Thursday and charged with robbery and aggravated battery, both fourth-degree felonies, and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

In a separate case, Meridyth was arrested June 12 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and abandonment or abuse of a child, a third-degree felony. He had been released on bond by Hobbs Magistrate Judge Willie R. Henry.

Meridyth’s latest charges stem from an incident early Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Broadway Street.

The shooting victim was located at a Hobbs hospital with gunshot injuries to his back, right cheek and right thumb. The victim told Hobbs police Meridyth pointed a handgun at his head and he put up his right hand to deflect the bullet.

“(The victim) stated that the last shot was aimed at his head and he put his hand up in an attempt to protect himself,” states a criminal complaint. “(The victim) reported the bullet went through his thumb.”

Police located three shell casings and a spent bullet in the west parking area of the apartment complex, and also reported observing a bullet strike on the pavement, blood on the pavement and the hood of a car, and apparent bone fragments.

The victim said he was in a sport utility vehicle at the apartment complex when Meridyth approached and threatened him. The victim said when he got out of the SUV, Meridyth took $40 at gunpoint and shot him three times. The victim reportedly told police that Meridyth accused him of “ratting” on him before he was shot.

Meridyth allegedly ran away from officers at about 7 p.m. Thursday when police were told that Meridyth was at the apartment complex where the shooting has occurred two days earlier.

Police said they ordered Meridyth to stop, but he didn’t. Police said Meridyth jumped over a chain-link fence, avoided the shot of a stun gun, and jumped over a 9-foot cinder-block wall and another cinder-block wall, eluding police.

Meridyth was later located by police in an alley south of 1300 block of East Snyder Street.

Meridyth was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandonment or abuse of a child on June 9 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman and her 4-year-old son and threatened to kill her the night of May 26 in the 2000 block of East Clinton Street.

The victim in that case said she was dropping off her sons at their biological mother’s apartment complex when Meridyth, by whom she was pregnant, reached into her vehicle and pointed a gun directly at her and her 4-year-old son.

Meridyth is scheduled to have a pre-trial preventative detention hearing Monday morning before Lovington District Court Judge William Shoobridge.