Gavin Trevino Athlete of the week

Gavin Trevino is Athlete of the Week

The Jal football team opened District 4-2A play with a big win Friday, beating loving 56-8 and Gavin Trevino was a big reason for the Panthers’ success.

Trevino, a senior, finished the game with 171 total yards from scrimmage. He carried the ball 16 times for 138 yards while also catching two passes for 33 yards.

The Panther running back scored four touchdowns as Jal bounced back from an 8-6 first half deficit with 50 points in the second half while not giving any up on defense.

Trevino’s first touchdown of the night was on a four-yard run in the third quarter. Later in the third, he scored on a five-yard run. In the fourth quarter, the senior scored on runs of 37 yards and 17 yards.

The win improved Jal to 3-4 on the season. Trevino and the Panthers will be back at home this week as they face Hagerman.

