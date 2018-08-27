Employee suspected of stealing guns from packages

A Hobbs man faces an embezzlement charge after he allegedly stole six guns and nine cellphones from mail packages through the course of his job with a delivery company.

Cameron Aldrete, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement (more than $2,500, less than $20,000), a third-degree felony. He was booked at the Hobbs City Jail.

According to a criminal complaint, Hobbs police responded Aug. 7 to the 100 block of North Dal Paso for a stolen firearms report. A business employee told police that they received empty firearm boxes on five separate occasions, which should’ve contained firearms. All of the packages were delivered by the same company. The missing firearms, which included handguns and an AR-15, were valued at $3,144.04.

The employee reported the delivery company advised it was investigating the missing firearms.

On Aug. 16, Hobbs police responded to a West Bender gun store about a stolen firearm. A store employee reported they received a package from a delivery company that was supposed to contain two pistols, but only one was inside. The missing pistol was valued at $534.

The following day, Hobbs police went to the delivery company for additional information about the stolen guns.

“(Employee) advised they had been investigating the missing firearms and had been suspicious of employee, Cameron Aldrete,” a Hobbs detective wrote. “(He) stated they interviewed Cameron and he verbally admitted to taking the firearms with the exception of the AR-15.”

This employee said Aldrete provided a signed statement and he had also admitted to taking nine cellphones. The cellphones are described to be Apple and Samsung brands with combined value of $7,109. The complaint states Aldrete worked as a clerk for the delivery company.

The employee provided Hobbs police with one of the cellphones, which Aldrete allegedly gave him and said it was one of the stolen cellphones. Police also received the written statement. Aldrete reportedly declined to give a statement during an interview at the police department.

Aldrete was previously arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, in relation to the cellphone.

New Mexico court records reflect a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond was set for Aldrete on the embezzlement charge. He’s scheduled for a Sept. 5 hearing in Hobbs Magistrate Court.