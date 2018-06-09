Home Local News VIDEO: Virgin Mary weeps again at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Local News Videos

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on June 9, 2018
The Virgin Mary statue at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Hobbs, N.M., is weeping again on Saturday, June 9, according to worshipers.

Burkett Shaw
