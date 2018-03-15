Home Sports SLIDESHOW: Lady Eagles win state championship
SLIDESHOW: Lady Eagles win state championship

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on March 15, 2018
Here are photos of the Hobbs girls’ basketball team’s 64-55 win over Cibola Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament championship at The Pit in Albuquerque. The championship marks the Lady Eagles’ second in school history, and first since 2004.

Burkett Shaw
