SLIDESHOW: Lady Eagles win state championship

Here are photos of the Hobbs girls’ basketball team’s 64-55 win over Cibola Saturday in the Class 6A state tournament championship at The Pit in Albuquerque. The championship marks the Lady Eagles’ second in school history, and first since 2004.
-
Five Lea women honored at annual Heritage Tea eventFive Lea women honored at annual Heritage Tea event Approximately 120 women, mostly decked…
-
Candidates file for 2018 Lea County racesCandidates file for 2018 Lea County races PRIMARY ELECTION Tuesday, June 5 GENERAL ELECT…
-
ICYMI: Lady Eagles rally to win epic state finalLady Eagles rally to win epic state final By Tom Mulherin ALBQUERQUE – It was just about a…
Load More Related Articles
-
ICYMI: Lady Eagles rally to win epic state finalLady Eagles rally to win epic state final By Tom Mulherin ALBQUERQUE – It was just about a…
-
ICYMI: Lady Eagles advance to state quartersICYMI: Lady Eagles advance to state quarters It may have been first round of the Class 6A …
-
Jimenez family pushing Tatum basketball to new heightsJimenez family pushing Tatum basketball to new heights By Tom Mulherin TATUM — It was a bi…
Load More In Sports
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Torn: Carrasco’s journey back from ACL injury
Torn: Carrasco’s journey back from ACL injury By Tom Mulherin The attention of the group w…