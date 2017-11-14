Home Media Videos VIDEO: Stone Elementary National Education Week
VIDEO: Stone Elementary National Education Week

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on November 14, 2017
Stone Elementary students entertains a large audience with a variety of songs Monday morning as they celebrate American Education Week . Hobbs Municipal Schools celebrate National American Education Week with musical programs scheduled all week at different schools.

