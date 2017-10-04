Home Education VIDEO: Discovery Day at NMJC
Education Videos

VIDEO: Discovery Day at NMJC

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 4, 2017
58 second read
0
807

Hundreds of Lea County high school seniors attend Discovery Day at the New Mexico Junior College Wednesday morning in Hobbs.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Lea sheriff’s deputy arrested on sex charge

A Lea County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on criminal sexual penetration …