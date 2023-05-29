VIDEO: Hobbs man dies in shooting

A shooting at Broadway and Grimes on Sunday morning led to the death of a 25-year-old Hobbs man.

Hobbs Police were called at 10:34 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Broadway and Grimes in Hobbs in reference to shots fired.

Officers found Jiovanny Morales of Hobbs suffering from a gun-shot wound. He was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Several witnesses have given detectives investigative leads, but this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

The video shown was taken about 20 minutes after police arrived.