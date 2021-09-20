Southwest Symphony announces 2021-22 season

The Southwest Symphony has announced its 2021-2022 season.

“The staff has been working hard to put together an amazing season to usher back live music performances to our lives,” said board president Erin Anderson, “and we are so excited to see our audiences again.”

The coming season is as follows:

• Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, 3 p.m., the Southwest Symphony Chamber Orchestra will be at Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs. The chamber orchestra will play a concert of pops music and light classics. The trumpet, percussion and keyboard musicians will join the chamber orchestra on the pops tunes. Some of the classical pieces will include Vivaldi’s “Spring” from The Four Seasons; Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

• Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 6 p.m., Farewell Angelina will perform at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs. This all-female country band is on a fast track to “celebrity” success. They have been invited to perform for major country events such as the Nashville Hall of Fame, CMA parties and for Dolly Parton. Their video “Ghosts” spent 12-weeks on CMT’s 12-pack countdown. Local musician, Tim Cummings, will open for the group. www.farewellangelinamusic.com.

• Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 7 p.m., the Southwest Symphony Orchestra will be at Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs. “Video Games meet John Williams” will include music heard from video games and music composed by the legendary John Williams.

• Friday, March 11, 2022, 7 p.m., Quarteto Nuevo will perform at Pannell Auditorium in Lovington. Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, Quarteto’s master musicians create emotionally charged soundscapes with instruments that represent very different world cultures. They merge western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! Soprano saxophonist Damon Zick, cellist Jacob Szekely, guitarist Kenton Youngstrom and percussionist Felipe Fraga recombine elements into an entirely new genre they have coined “world chamber jazz.” www.quartetonuevo.com.

• Saturday, April 2, 2022, 7 p.m., The Step Crew returns to Hobbs at the Tydings Auditorium. Back by popular demand, this group brings an exciting and energetic blend of Irish step-dancing, Ottawa Valley step-dancing and modern tap. Plus, world-class fiddlers are backed by a five-piece ensemble comprised of talented and respected musicians in the Celtic music scene today. www.stepcrew.com.

• Sunday, May 22, 2022, 3 p.m., the Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Playlist at First United Methodist Church in Hobbs. Join the orchestra for an afternoon of Beethoven. The symphony will be performing selections from one of classical music’s most famous composers.

Tickets are $25 each and will be available on the website and at the door. The best option is purchasing a season ticket book for $100.

With the season book you receive a ticket for each concert; unused tickets can be used for entry into another concert. The Roswell Symphony sweetens the season ticket deal by allowing entry to their concerts if seats are available. See their website for concert information (roswellsymphony.org). Season tickets are available on the SWS website, www.swsymphony.org, at Q Systems Music and Sound, Music World, or Lovington Main-Street.

Please note that COVID safety mandates for each venue will be in place. Times and venues are subject to change depending on current COVID protocols. The Southwest Symphony will let everyone know of any changes through their Face-book page and website.