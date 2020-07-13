Lea adds 23 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Lea County cumulative total added five positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, 11 positive tests on Sunday and seven positive tests on Saturday, for a total of 23 over the last three days.

The county now has a cumulative total of 285 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 6,827 tests.

Of those 285 cases, the state says 47 have been designated as totally recovered.

Of those positive tests, 173 were for the 88240 or Hobbs zip code, 60 were for the 88260 or Lovington zip code, 36 cases were for the 88242 or north Hobbs zip code, five cases for 88231 or the Eunice zip code, one case for the 88267 or Tatum zip code and five case for the 88252 or Jal zip code. Five cases have not been assigned a location in Lea County, as of this posting.

No correctional facility in Lea County has had any positive tests for COVID-19, per the state health department and there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Lea County.

With 285 cases, Lea County has had the most cases of any county in southeastern New Mexico. In nearby Eddy County now has 144 cases. To the north of Lea County, Roosevelt County has 79 cases and Curry has 262. Northwest of Lea County, Chaves County now has 179 cases.

As of Monday in New Mexico, there are 6,363 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state has 15,281 positive tests out of 424,355 tests administered. There are currently 172 patients hospitalized.

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 264 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

59 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual has no underlying conditions and was a resident of Crane’s Roost Care Home facility in Aztec.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 548.

Previously reported numbers included one case that was a duplicate in San Juan County – this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 15,291 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,134

Catron County: 3

Chaves County: 179

Cibola County: 251

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 262

Doña Ana County: 1,487

Eddy County: 144

Grant County: 35

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 74

Lea County: 285

Lincoln County: 24

Los Alamos County: 12

Luna County: 128

McKinley County: 3,657

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 79

Quay County: 16

Rio Arriba County: 139

Roosevelt County: 79

Sandoval County: 847

San Juan County: 2,731

San Miguel County: 27

Santa Fe County: 341

Sierra County: 16

Socorro County: 66

Taos County: 57

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 192

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 458

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 172 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.