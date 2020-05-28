No new COVID-19 cases in Lea County for last three days

Lea County had no new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, according to the state.

Meanwhile, Lea County has conducted tests on 2,624 people with only 24 testing positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 17 were for the 88240 or Hobbs area code, 5 were for the 88260 or Lovington area code and one case for the the 88242 or north Hobbs area code. One case has not been assigned a location in Lea County.

In prior announcements, the state indicated two of the 24 cases had recovered but has not since indicated what is the status for the remaining cases. But statewide as of today, there are 2,684 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

On Thursday, New Mexico state health officials announced 108 additional positive tests for COVID-19, including one new case in Curry County and two cases in Eddy County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 335.

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been determined to be out-of-state residents (two in Bernalillo County, one in McKinley County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers did not include eight cases that were thought to be out-of-state residents that have since been identified as New Mexico residents and have been added (two in Bernalillo County, four in McKinley County, two in San Juan County).

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 7,364 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,434

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 42

Cibola County: 136

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 51

Doña Ana County: 442

Eddy County: 21

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 24

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 2,291

Otero County: 18

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 41

Roosevelt County: 37

Sandoval County: 556

San Juan County: 1,662

San Miguel County: 14

Santa Fe County: 138

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 50

Taos County: 24

Torrance County: 33

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 73

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 55

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 17

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

As of today, there are 196 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following congregate living and acute care facilities: